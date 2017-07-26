The TV show Rocky couldn't get enough of this week

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan battled it out in Monday's grand final.

ROCKHAMPTON dominated the ratings of Monday night's MasterChef Finale with approximately 20% of residents tuning in to watch the nail-biter.

The episode was responsible for 42.8% commercial share in total people for the region and racked up 13,566 views at its peak.

The ninth season of the show did not hold back which challenged both competitors, Diana Chan and Ben Ungermann, that compelled Rocky residents, with an average of 8,000 people glued to their screens until the end.

One of the toughest three-round challenges in the show's history saw both Chan and Ungermann displaying impeccable culinary skills.

Ultimately, Chan came out on top by just one point and said the experience was something she will never forget.

MasterChef Australia's 2017 winner Diana Chan. Supplied by Channel 10.

"I'm so incredibly grateful for the never-ending support and love that I have received throughout the competition from my family and friends,” she said.

Across regional Queensland, MasterChef Australia The Winner Announced won its timeslot with a commercial share of 40.4%.

MasterChef Australia winner Diana Chan with judges George Calombaris, guest judge Kirsten Tibballs, Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and Shannon Bennett. Supplied by Channel 10.

State wide, the finale was most popular for 25-54 year olds who pushed the program into number one position peaking at 51,675 viewers out of the 1.99m nationally.