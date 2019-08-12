The two d's that spelt semis success for Brothers

SEASON FIRST: Brothers' Lachlan Campbell goes on the attack against Gladstone Grufs in the Rugby Capricornia semi-final on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: Defence and discipline were key to Rockhampton Brothers' impressive semi-final win.

Brothers booked their place in the Rugby Capricornia decider with a 46-17 victory over the Gladstone Grufs on Saturday.

It was the first time this season that Brothers had beaten Gladstone, and coach Rob Walsh said it was a great all round-performance.

"We've been developing a good squad all year so we went into the game pretty confident,” he said.

Brothers' Timothy Pearce is wrapped up by the Gladstone defence. AMANDA BALL

"Being on their home ground we were expecting a hard, physical game and they gave it to us in the first half.

"It was a fast game and the fitness of our guys meant we got away with it in the end.

"There was just the one try in it until probably the last 25 minutes and then we piled on the points.

"We just wanted it more, and our defence and discipline were really good.”

Winger Brandon Fourie was one of Brothers' best, finishing with a personal tally of 19 points.

Flanker Timothy Pearce and flyhalf Lee Anderson also had a big influence on the result.

Gladstone Grufs and Rockhampton Brothers faced off in the Rugby Capricorna semi-final. AMANDA BALL

Brothers will take on Dawson Valley in the final at 6pm Saturday at Rockhampton's Rugby Park.

The teams met twice in the regular season, with the honours shared.

Walsh said it was sure to be a great contest.

"Drovers are a very fast and physical side. They're well-disciplined and they're good across the park,” he said.

"This final will see two good defensive outfits going against each other.

"It will be a big challenge but I think our guys are definitely up to it.

"In the end just a bounce of a ball could decide it.”