The tyres putting Daryl on the fast track to success

Newsomes Tires has won another award from Coopers Tires. Pictured are (Front Centre) Daryl Newsome. L-R Jenny Harrison, Zak Newsome, Zeke McKerrow, Dean Bramham, Klynt Curd, Anthony McCormack, Daniel Riley and Chris Lawrence. Chris Ison ROK201017cnewsomes1

AFTER almost 40 years in the tyre-selling business, Daryl Newsome has a fair idea of what type of rubber works best on Central Queensland roads.

That experience has helped Newsome's Tyres on Gladstone Road win its fourth consecutive award for top sales in Queensland.

Daryl Newsome, who began selling tyres in 1979, said the title recognised their huge success with Cooper Tyres, Mickey Thompson tyres and other associated products.

The company's run of wins comes after many years of being runner-up for the top honour.

It's a massive feat for the regional store which has operated in Rockhampton for over 15 years.

Daryl said the products have been popular with customers as they were high quality and provided the best mileage guarantee of up to 80,000 kilometres.

He said Cooper Tyres have been manufactured in the United States where they were specially designed for Australian conditions and tested on our roads for the strength of the side walls.

He said the tyres have been built to perform with both strength and stability and were very effective for rural drivers.

"Most of our customers come from out west, the farmers, and they are a very strong tyre for their purpose,” Daryl said.

Daryl said the company has been given good feedback from their customers for the quality of their tyres.

"We have customers now in their third generation coming to us so we look after the family.”

"We have gone from granddad to the grandchildren, everyone seems to be happy,” Daryl said.