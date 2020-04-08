Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Cricket

The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

8th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

You smashed our first Coronavirus quarantine quiz out of the park, but let's see how you handle the heat in round two!

We've crunched the numbers, trawled the record books and delved into the depths of our own twisted cricket brains to, hopefully, have you well and truly stumped.

So grab a cuppa, pop down into a comfy seat and get ready for a few bouncers!

 

Watch Fox Cricket Classics on Kayo including the '97/98 Aus v RSA 2nd ODI & the 2015/16 Aus v India 3rd T20. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming

 

 

 

Originally published as The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

More Stories

cricket quiz

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fireys and police attend structure fire in Norman Gardens

        premium_icon Fireys and police attend structure fire in Norman Gardens

        Breaking Fire crews are currently on scene working to extinguish the blaze.

        • 8th Apr 2020 9:06 AM
        Bluebirds’ new training method

        premium_icon Bluebirds’ new training method

        Sport As COVID-19 cripples the world, a Rockhampton netball figure is going to great...

        COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        premium_icon COURT: See who is appearing in Rockhampton court today

        News See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: The stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on what’s been making news in the last 24 hours