The ultimate Christmas gift: Hampers filled with local goods

Tamara Spilsbury of The Hamper Collective - Rockhampton, with her Christmas hamper filled with local handmade goods. Jann Houley

INSTEAD of buying a hamper from a department store with the chutney mix that will sit in the pantry and the rose hand cream that will never come out of the bathroom drawer, this hamper has things you will actually use, says its creator.

Rockhampton woman Tamara Spilsbury has started a new business called The Hamper Collective - Rockhampton.

The idea for her gift business came about when she was at local markets.

She was putting together a gift box for her sick grandfather with a goal to stock it with 100 per cent locally made items.

"I loved it so much I decided to make more for my family for Christmas,” Ms Spilsbury said,

As she visited the market over the next few weeks to collect the items, the common response from people was "wow, you should sell these”.

Sitting on the idea for a while contemplating how she could work it around her family and work commitments - she took a leap of faitrh.

"I nervously sent out messages to a few of my favourite local stall holders asking if they wanted to be involved,” Ms Spilsbury said.

"Overwhelmingly their response was 'yes', and The Hamper Collective - Rockhampton was born.”

Give the gift they won't be expecting this festive season. Contributed

In a short few weeks, it has been quite an enjoyable journey for the retail manager.

"The thing I loved most about collaborating with them all was discovering that for most of them, their business is their second (or third) job that they are weaving in and around their family, life and career,” she said.

"They are all inspirational people who haven't let the reality of of day-to-day life get in the way of their great idea.”

The business launched in October and the response has been "positive so far”.

Over the past few years, handmade and homemade goods and products have gained in popularity as markets and boutique businesses boom.

"Shopping local is very popular and supporting handmade items, supporting local artists,” Ms Spilsbury said.

"The fact that it is people that do have regular jobs and have a passion about something or they found something they are really good at and are making it on the side, selling it on the weekends and getting to the markets when they can.”

By buying these products it enables the giver to hand over something that is unique and isn't your average socks and jocks for the men and hand cream for the ladies.

"Being able to give a gift of something that is a bit different that you would find in the major department stores.... it's a little bit more unique,” Ms Spilsbury said.

The Christmas hampers are filled with handmade products from around CQ and tailored to suit men or women. Contributed

At this stage, only Christmas hamper have been offered for the soft launch of the business.

Ms Spilsbury plans on breaking in January.

"I will look at all aspect of the business, feedback from the customers, what they liked, and what they didn't like,” she said.

From there she hopes to re-launch to offer pre-ordered hampers for Valentine's Day.

Depending on how well received this will be, she would like to release a few more different lines.

"Hampers that aren't too occasion specific, a foodie hamper, new baby boxes people can send up to the hospital,” she said.

HAMPER COLLECTIVE:

hampercollectiverockhampton.com.au

Follow her on Facebook

Christmas hampers can be pre-ordered by December 16 for delivery between December 19-24

Can be delivered around Rockhampton and Yeppoon

Two men's and two women's hampers to chose from

Hamper of local CQ handmade products including: