The ultimate show for ballet lovers in Rocky this week

The Moscow Ballet's La Classique production of The Nutcracker is touring regional Queensland.

The Moscow Ballet's La Classique production of The Nutcracker is touring regional Queensland.

THE MAGICAL ballet is coming back to the Beef Capital.

Following their sell-out 2017 performances of Swan Lake, the Moscow Ballet 'La Classique' returns to Rockhampton this Thursday to perform the The Jewel of Classical Ballet, Tchaikovsky's ageless tale of bravery and dreams masterpiece.

"The Nutcracker” is proudly presented by Grand International Concerts.

The lavish costumes add to the show.

The show is renowned for the genius of Tchaikovsky - he created one of the most recognisable and enduring music scores ever written.

Moscow Ballet 'La Classique' with its artistic ballet mastery, lavish costumes and magnificent stage sets takes us on a journey back in time to the frost-covered, gaslight world of Clara, her beloved Nutcracker Doll and the Magician Drosselmeyer.

The Moscow Ballet's La Classique production of The Nutcracker is touring regional Queensland.

This romantic tale with it's blend of magic and realism brings to life the popular Tchaikovsky score featuring Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy and The Waltz Of The Flowers.

The UK's presitigous Bournemouth Pavillion Theatre said: "Moscow Ballet's version of 'The Nutcracker' is the best I've seen. Superb dancing, lavish costumes and spectacular scenery.... It's superb production that does justice to Tchaikovsky's classical music.”

Vadim Pakhomov is a lead soloist in The Moscow Ballet's La Classique production of The Nutcracker, which is touring regional Queensland. Supplied by Lionel Midford Publicity.

THE NUTCRACKER