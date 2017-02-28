REVEALED: Peaceful Rocky suburb everyone wants a slice of

Kevin Hogan has lived in Koongal for decades and loves the neighbourhood.

A NEW housing price report shows suburbs across the region have had a mixed performance in the past 12 months, including The Village.

The latest Housing Market Report, released yesterday, uses information from the National Australia Bank and CoreLogic RP Data.

Lakes Creek was the top performer with a 4% increase to a median value of $282,719. Yeppoon came second with a 0% change, staying at $362,608.

This house in Montgomerie St is valued at $380,000 and features one bedroom, one bathroom and two car park spaces. It is on a 4047 sqm block with 100 sqm taken up by stables. Contributed

At the bottom of the table was Gracemere with a 13% drop to $268,779, while Emu Park fell 12% to $313,944.

While Lakes Creek had a 4% increase, its neighbour suburb Koongal had a 5% decrease in median value.

Koongal resident of six decades, Kevin Hogan, who has also delivered telegrams worked as a postie for Australia Post, says this area of Rockhampton was known as The Village many years ago and still had a village feel to it today, which was an appealing aspect for anyone looking to buy a home.

However, people might struggle to buy a house in The Village, which both Mr Hogan and Rockhampton Regional councillor Neil Fisher have said is occupied by a number of families that have lived in the area for generations - some having fourth and fifth generation students attending Lakes Creek State School.

This house in Dorly St is valued at $492,000 and features three bedrooms and two bathroom and a living space downstairs. There are six car parks and a five-bay shed. Contributed

Mr Hogan said he had looked at house prices across the region, and in comparison, Koongal and Lakes Creek prices were undervalued.

"There's so much variance in them for similar properties," he said.

Mr Hogan purchased his house in Rose St in 1981 for $31,000.

However, he recently inherited his father's home in Stenhouse Street. The house was purchased by his World War II veteran father, John, and mother, Nell, in 1948.

Meanwhile, Mr Hogan has one son, Con, still living at home, and another son, Matt, lives in Berserker with his partner and son.

"The big attraction (of The Village) is the fact that it's quiet," he said.

"And it's close to town. I can get to most places in town in about eight minutes.

"It was nicknamed The Village because a lot of the houses were built for the meat workers.

"My dad's was built as a war service home prior to 1948.... probably 1946."

Mr Hogan said he has no plans to get rid of his father's house - the house he grew up in.

This house in Mackay St, is valued at $269,000 featuring three bedrooms and one bathroom, located near Lakes Creek State School. It features open plan living and dining area. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Housing prices have dropped an average 6.9% during the past 12 months, across the Fitzroy region

. The latest findings are now available on nab.com.au/property insights.