Business takes cut-throat approach to Rocky CBD

Jaden Graham in his barbershop Cutthroat Syndicate Barbershop and Shave Parlour.

THE gentlemen's vintage look has come back to William St.

One of Rockhampton's oldest street's newest business, is fittingly one to recapture that heritage style of the CBD.

Cutthroat Syndicate Barbershop and Shave Parlour, the brainchild of local Jaden Graham is the latest CBD barbershop to open in town.

Just over one month into life at the shopfront, Jaden, the man who brought FVDED to Rocky, said business was going well.

"We are finding it really good so far, I feel like we offer a really professional service," Jaden said.

"We are a full service barbershop, whatever your style, we can do it.

"I first started cutting hair when I was about 13 out of home... then I started doing it for a living in 2013 at The Barber's Arms on Richardson Road.

"They closed down so I decided to go out on my own. I've been in this industry for about five years now and I still love it.

"I love the day to day interaction with clients and meeting new people."

Bringing a fresh, swanky look to 25 William St, Jaden's partner designed the entire centre.

The two-man team have been busy since opening, no more so than when asked to cut the troops from Australia and the United States' hair at the Talisman Saber 2017 event.