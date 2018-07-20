The Voice stars to perform at CQ campdrafting event tomorrow

HOMEGROWN: Kasey (16), Katelyn (21) and Liam O'Donoghue (18) who achieved great success on The Voice Australia have arrived in CQ to perform at the 2018 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

HOMEGROWN: Kasey (16), Katelyn (21) and Liam O'Donoghue (18) who achieved great success on The Voice Australia have arrived in CQ to perform at the 2018 Paradise Lagoons Campdraft. Sean Fox

KATELYN, Kasey and Liam O'Donoghue were raised on a cattle station on the tip of Queensland, so the Charters Towers siblings, known as Homegrown were always surrounded by music.

The trio achieved great success on the 2018 season of The Voice Australia where they were coached and mentored by pop star Joe Jonas.

Now you can hear them live when they perform at The Saturday Sesh from 3pm today at the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft.

Kasey 16, Katelyn 21 and Liam 18 grew up listening to the sounds of country music artists and began singing together after they moved to Charters Towers.

Eight years ago they decided to become a group and this year found fame on The Voice.

They say their blind audition performance was their most memorable moment on stage and since leaving the program they've stayed in touch with their coach.

"Joe is such a genuine person, so down to earth and we really connected with him,” Kasey said.

And throughout their journey so far, they have honed in on their artistry and performing as a group has brought them closer together.

"As we have grown older, you can see how our music style has changed as we matured,” Kasey said.

They cited Little Big Town as one of the biggest musical influences in their vocal harmonies and song writing.

They're on the road to greater success after releasing an EP filled with original material at the start of the year, which reached number two on the Australian iTunes Charts.

Stay tuned for a Homegrown tour later in the year.