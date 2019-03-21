The wait is nearly over for Yeppoon writers

WRITING itself into the Yeppoon history books, the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival launches tonight with bubbles and beer at Chapter.

Festival director Nene Davies says the committee can't wait for the festival to kick off at the end of May.

"We are thrilled to launch the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival - a first for our region. It's been quite the journey and we're on the fast track to our festival opening,” Ms Davies said.

"We've been blown away by the positivity and encouragement from the whole community.”

Ms Davies said Yeppoon writers had been coming out of the woodwork wanting to tell their stories.

"People have emailed us and stopped us in the street to tell us they've always wanted to write but haven't known where to start,” she said.

"Emerging writers, people who read, people who want to learn how to write, people who want to be surrounded by others who love reading and writing. We've been so pleased to hear from everyone and we can't wait to share the first Capricorn Coast Writers Festival with them all.”

And she said the journey isn't over yet.

"We'd love to hear from potential volunteers and anyone who would like to donate money to help us put on the most amazing festival we can,” she said.

"We would like to thank our wonderfully supportive and generous community, without you, this event would not be possible.”

Email info@capricorn coastwritersfestival.com or message them on Instagram or Facebook.

Details

Capricorn Coast Writers Festival launches tonight 6.30pm at Chapter, 17 Hill St, Yeppoon.

The festival will run from May 31 to June 2 at Yeppoon.