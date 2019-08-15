'The way he wrote was futuristic...still relevant'

CENTRE STAGE: Year 11 Emmaus College student joins her peers for the Regional Access Workshop where Bell Shakespeare actor, Sarah Ogden shared her expertise with the budding actors.

WITHIN a room surrounded by ink black walls, a group of Rockhampton students brighten it with laughter as they rehearse a Shakespearean play.

Like converting darkness to light, it was here Year 11 Emmaus College student, Hanna Bourke joined her peers for the Regional Access Workshop to enhance their knowledge of William Shakespeare's classic, Much Ado About Nothing.

The workshop served as a prelude to auditions for the company where the successful student would be awarded a scholarship with Bell Shakespeare and a trip to Sydney.

Bell Shakespeare's performance of the iconic play which will give its Rockhampton premiere at the Pilbeam Theatre next month.

So let's meet Hanna.

Anyone who knows her has seen she's a triple threat.

She can sing, dance and act - a load of extra-curricular activities which seems to "take up a lot of her time”.

Hanna has already been exposed to Shakespearean work such as Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet in her drama and literature studies, but has taken something different away from her experience this time around.

"I find I have to invest a lot more time to analyse the text, so I know how to perform it, it's very different in the way it's written,” she said.

As part of her speech and drama studies, Hanna has performed Shakespearean work for previous eisteddfods.

"The way he wrote was futuristic, even the stories, relationships and character types are still relevant,” she said.

"I'm very fascinated Shakespeare wrote his work 500 years ago but we're still studying it and performing it for entertainment despite its age.”

Bell Shakespeare actor, Sarah Ogden is based in Brisbane and works regionally for the company.

On Wednesday, she visited a group of students at Emmaus College to workshop their acting skills ahead of the production of Much Ado About Nothing "as an advanced guard”.

Sarah taught them to understand the narrative of Much Ado About Nothing, and provided guidance on directorial and design choices for the production.

Director James Evans will steer the ship for this year's premier production after the company's national tour of Julius Caesar in 2018.

"Much Ado About Nothing is the original 'from hate to love' romantic comedy we've seen repeated in films and plays since Shakespeare's time,” he said.

"Beneath its sparkling wit and hilarious characters, there is a dark conflict that drives this play to the edge of tragedy.

"The story flips from uproarious comedy to utter heartbreak in an instant, and then back again...that is the genius of Shakespeare and why this play is one of my absolute favourites.”

Bell Shakespeare will perform Much Ado About Nothing at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre next month.

Tickets cost $52 for adults and $48 for concessions.

Interested?

