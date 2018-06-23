The weak link that grounded Rocky's bid for Qantas academy?

THE accommodation factor may have been the weak link in Rockhampton Regional Council's unsuccessful bid to make the shortlist for the Qantas pilot academy.

Council put on a brave face yesterday but to miss out on being on the shortlist of nine cities must have been a major disappointment.

Rockhampton Airport Chair Councillor Neil Fisher said the council had put in a strong application, however the pilots were to be housed at CQUniversity, a 15-minute drive from the airport.

"Not having an accommodation village close by was always going to be a weakness,” he said.

"I thought Cairns was going to be on the list, but accommodation was a weakness there as well.

"We knew the others (including Mackay and Tamworth) had their accommodation only a short distance away. The CQU was ours, and that was 15 minutes away.

"We put in a good and detailed effort. You win some and lose some.”

Mayor Margaret Strelow was disappointed after going after the pilot academy opportunity with such high hopes.

"Obviously this is not the outcome we wanted for our region and to be left off the shortlist is a blow for our community who would have welcomed Qantas with open arms,” Mayor Strelow said.

"We knew it was always going to be a highly-competitive process with more than 60 cities vying for the academy and Council did everything we could to try and lure them here.

"We congratulate the nine towns that have been shortlisted and wish the absolute best for Toowoomba and Mackay in their bid to secure the academy in Queensland.”

Cr Fisher said going through the application process would be beneficial for council going forward.

"This gives us an opportunity to look at other training proposals,” he said.

"Now we have seen the turn in the resource sector, I think there is potential there.”