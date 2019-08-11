Menu
WINNER WINNER: ETS' personal trainer Shaun Arnold was voted CQ's best personal trainer.
The winner in CQ's best personal trainer competition named

Leighton Smith
by
11th Aug 2019 5:54 PM
THE journey taking Shaun Arnold from a desk-bound job in Canberra to personal training role in Rockhampton has culminating in his recognition as CQ's best PT.

Over the past fortnight, The Morning Bulletin's best PT poll has attracted a lot attention around the region from those throwing their support behind their fitness coach of choice but in the end, Mr Arnold from the ETS Compound triumphed.

He was followed by Vaiceps Training's Vai Tanoi in second place, with Jo Richards from Jo's Gym finishing with a bronze.

Much like second place getter Vai Tanoi (who was interviewed last week), Mr Arnold was "uneasy” with label of being CQ's best PT, instead deflecting the adulation towards all of CQ's personal trainers who were out there, working hard and taking people on a journey towards sustainable healthy lifestyles.

"It's special to have support from so many amazing people within our community but the community is lucky to have many great personal trainers to utilise,” Mr Arnold said.

"I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone. It's great to have support from the amazing people in the community and everyday I try and do my best to support them.”

Mr Arnold said by instilling confidence and self-belief in people, they'll conquer the goals they set for themselves.

"My goal is to inspire people to get the most out of themselves, not only in fitness but in all aspects of their life,” he said.

"Once they can do that, they have an opportunity to influence their friends and family to do the same is something very important for me.

"The hard work that I put into each client I get a little bit back from them as well.”

Giving back to the community is something Mr Arnold places a great empathises upon.

He's been involved in running charity events and working with Queensland Police's Project Booyah program, which provides support for the region's at-risk teenagers.

