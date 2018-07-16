‘Nonsense’: Smith slammed after weird Cup cameo

US singer Will Smith performs during the closing ceremony prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE — NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

US singer Will Smith performs during the closing ceremony prior to the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match between France and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE — NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

AFTER Robbie Williams' eyebrow-raising performance at the World Cup's Opening Ceremony in June, it was anyone's guess as to how the tournament's closing showpiece would unfold.

A bizarre moment saw the pop star flip the bird at the camera at the close of his song "Let Me Entertain You".

Hollywood actor and rapper Will Smith turned heads as he exploded on stage before this morning's World Cup Final (AEST), performing the tournament's official song "Live It Up" to millions of fans around the globe.

While the spectacle left most fans impressed, one former international footballer wasn't having a bar of it. Former Irish star and ITV commentator slammed the charade in a live television curveball after being asked if he enjoyed the lighthearted send-off to Russia 2018.

"Not really, no," he said.

"You're always thinking about the players in the dressing room and (there's) all this nonsense."

Will Smith drew a mixed reaction.

As impressive as the 49-year-old superstar's performance was, fans couldn't help but point out former Brazilian star Ronaldinho's spotlight stealing cameo.

The former World Cup winner set the stadium alight as the camera panned to him pounding on a set of bongos.

In a World Cup final stadium packed with presidents, none had more fun than Emmanuel Macron.

The French president joined the victorious Les Bleus in their Luzhniki Stadium locker room, gave a speech, had fun with star midfielder Paul Pogba while being filmed for Snapchat, and struck a dab pose for defender Benjamin Mendy. It was a rousing evening for the president who went through a range of emotions during France's 4-2 victory over Croatia.

Earlier, Macron paced nervously and leaped euphorically from his seat in the VIP section as a guest of FIFA and Russian President Vladimir Putin to see Les Bleus play for soccer's biggest prize.

After the game, Macron offered up a flurry of kisses in the exuberant and then rain-soaked celebrations.

He gave Croatia's President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic consoling kisses on both cheeks after the final whistle. He kissed French goal scorers Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann on their foreheads at the trophy and medal ceremony on the field.

He even kissed the golden top of the World Cup trophy before it was presented to France captain Hugo Lloris.

On his official Twitter account later, Macron posted a simple message to the team: "MERCI."

- with AP