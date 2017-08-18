The world's best in things that roll embark on Rocky

AUSTRALIAN FIRST: Colin Cole from CQUniversity with Sebastian Stichell from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden at the 25th International Symposium on Dynamics of Vehicles on Roads and Tracks.

EUROPEAN scientists, engineers and researchers have descended on Rockhampton this week for an international symposium about roads and tracks.

The first for Australia, the 25th International Symposium on Dynamics of Vehicles on Roads and Tracks is being held at CQUniversity Rockhampton North campus until tomorrow and many delegates are here from Europe.

CQUniversity Professor Colin Cole said it was a major coup for CQUni's Centre for Railway Engineering to be organising the event.

"Vehicle dynamics simulation is now a primary tool for roadworthiness assessments, vehicle commissioning and accident and derailment investigations,” he said.

"A solid understanding of these sciences and the engineering assumptions and methods underpinning these is essential.

"This symposium is the leading international conference bringing together researchers, scientists and engineers in the field of ground vehicle dynamics to present and exchange their latest ideas and breakthroughs.”

CQUni's Centre for Railway Engineering is an industry-focused research organisation well known for its expertise in train dynamics, locomotive, wagon and bogie dynamics, wagon/track systems dynamics, simulation, instrumentation and field testing.

For the past 18 years, CRE researchers have benchmarked their vehicle dynamics research by involvement and publishing in the International Association for Vehicle System Dynamics forum.