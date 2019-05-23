The write stuff at the first Cap Coast Writers Festival

Kristin Hannaford is an award-winning poet. She will be running a workshop for beginner and emerging poets.

Kristin Hannaford is an award-winning poet. She will be running a workshop for beginner and emerging poets. Cap Coast Writers Fest

ONE opening night cocktail party, multiple workshops, several in conversation events, two children's storytime sessions, high tea with an author and her publisher, evening drinks with a Shark, a magazine publisher and a novelist and just one week to get your ticket to as many sessions as you can fit onto your calendar!

The first Capricorn Coast Writers Festival (CCWF) is running from 31 May to 2 June and the tickets to the 24 sessions - 15 of them workshops - are flying off the shelves.

CCWF Director and author Nene Davies says the calibre of the workshop presenters is amazing.

Capricorn Coast Writers Festival Committee Shelley Russell-Nolan, Amy Andrews, Lincoln Bertoli, Nene Davies, Nicky Way at the recent launch. Absent Sarah Thomasson. Contributed

"We've got local poet Kristin Hannaford workshopping all things poetry, Melbourne based author Alli Sinclair spills on creating memorable characters, Canberra novelist David Hunt talks telling and selling your story, NSW writer Greg Barron is sharing his secrets on historical story writing,” she said.

"Then there's nomadic novelist Jenn J McLeod teaching literary devices to help your book shine and Rocky based T C Phillips is exploring the world of speculative fiction. These are just a taste of the workshop line up."

The CCWF gained added momentum when Central Queensland University and Jute Theatre Company from Cairns came on board adding events to the Festival program.

Alli Sinclair will be giving the 'Creating Memorable Characters'. Alli has also just released a new book 'The Cinema at Starlight Creek'. Cap Coast Writers Fest

"We are excited to welcome the Central Queensland University's Creative Arts Research Training Academy workshops on life writing (memoir) and the fundamentals of screenwriting and JUTE Theatre Company with their workshops on the four pillars of storytelling.

"And our workshops aren't just on craft topics, they're on how to sell yourself as an author/creative with sessions like m.Media's branding workshop, publisher Rhys Davies on how to think outside the publishing box and Claire Dunne of Graziher magazine focusing on how to freelance for magazines,” Ms Davies shared.

The CCWF Director says people have asked whether they're experienced enough or creative enough to come along to the workshops, Nene's answer? Most definitely Yes!

David Hunt, the award-winning Author of Girt and True Girt is running a workshop on Telling and Selling a story. Cap Coast Writers Fest

"The Capricorn Coast Writers Festival is for everyone. We want inquisitive readers, writers and creative people to come along and walk away with their curiosity mind happy and a brain brimming full of ideas,” Nene Davies says.