The writing's on the wall: Writer's festival a great success

WRITE STUFF: Authors, presenters and the CCWF committee at one of the final events for the festival. Claire Dunne, Anna Daniels, David Hunt, Jen J McLeod, Joel Naoum, Alli Sinclair, Nicky Way, T.M. Clark, Louise Thurtell, Amy Andrews and Nene Davies. Contributed

MORE THAN 450 tickets were sold for the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival with guests coming from as far Melbourne, Geelong, the Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Sydney and Mackay.

"The sheer number of people who came and took home inspiration from the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival is amazing and so was getting to meet all our presenters both local and from all around Australia,” festival director Nene Davies said.

"It was fantastic to be able to listen to their sessions and workshops right here in our little piece of paradise on the Southern Great Barrier Reef's doorstep,” she said.

For committee and program coordinator Amy Andrews, marketing coordinator Nicky Way, festival advisor Lincoln Bertoli, Shelley Nolan and Sarah Thomasson, it was the people who went out of their way to share how much they enjoyed the festival that was a great highlight.

And it wasn't just the CCWF participants who were singing the praise, it came from all areas of the festival.

"Participants and presenters told us the festival was well organised and when you plan something for 12 months and you worry that you'll miss something, to hear that was lovely,” Ms Davies said.

Even presenters like Channel 10's Shark Tank judge Steve Baxter, who has spoken at more than 300 events in his role as Queensland's Entrepreneur of the Year and popular author Greg Barron were complimentary.

"It was one of the best panels I've been on, it was a fantastic event,” Mr Baxter said, and Greg Barron echoed the sentiment saying, "this was one of the best organised writers festivals I've been to.”

CCWF attendee Peter Roper said the it was an excellent Writers Festival.

"I've been to the Melbourne Writers Festival several times and I'm pleased to say the CCWF was professional, well organised, good marketing and with quality presenters. Congratulations to the committee,” he said.

Ms Davies said the committee was blown away and very excited when workshops were getting sold out and proud of the local community and its venues, cafes, restaurants and hospitality.

"We sold out our first event about two weeks out from opening day and it was really interesting to see that many of the tickets sold in the last few days of the festival and that was what people had told us would happen.

"Presenters told me they felt well looked after by our lovely warm and welcoming community.

"They really loved Yeppoon,” Ms Davies said.

What's next for the festival?

The festival won't be back in its 2019 format until 2021 but Nicky Way, the intrepid, brave and very kind committee member has put a hand up to run some workshops this year, and possibly four workshops throughout the year in 2020.

"We'd also love to expand our committee for 2021.

"We'd like to have coordinators for the financial side, to organise the volunteers, for social media, marketing, media, programming; just lots more hands on deck to help, really,” Ms Davies said.

"I just would like to thank the Capricorn Coast Community for embracing the festival and for their encouragement in the lead up to the festival.

"We've just heard so many good things from the local community, business owners, presenters and visitors it's just great.”