Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Frank Brosnan went to the effort of photoshopping a bull and barra for the Yeppen Roundabout.
Frank Brosnan went to the effort of photoshopping a bull and barra for the Yeppen Roundabout.
News

The Yeppen bull ain’t moov-ing anywhere

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
1st Oct 2019 3:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE BULL is here to stay.

Following The Morning Bulletin’s story on Tuesday, it can be confirmed council has no intention to remove the bull from the Yeppen Roundabout.

The Morning Bulletin suggested a barra could be added, to cement Rocky as not just the beef capital but beef and barra capital.

Readers had mixed feelings, here are some comments.

Clive King: What about both as we are the Beef Capital and heading towards the Barra

Roslyn Svensen: Incorporate the two. We are getting a lot of visitors for fishing now.

Martin Krehlik: It’s the first thing you see when entering Rockhampton and it looks very ordinary. Surely some plants, garden beds etc to spruce it up wouldn’t be too much to ask for. Let’s present our region well and this starts with the entry off the main highway.

Janita Wass: Why not a giant tennis racquet to honour our favourite son, Rod Laver and then incorporate the other two (beef/barra) to give us the trifecta.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Meet the new Magistrate heading to CQ

    premium_icon Meet the new Magistrate heading to CQ

    News Where and when will Central Queensland get its newest judge?

    STADIUMS COMPARED: Rocky Stadium, an alternative plan

    premium_icon STADIUMS COMPARED: Rocky Stadium, an alternative plan

    News The Rocky Stadium bid has plenty of support from local sporting clubs.

    STADIUMS COMPARED: The Browne Park Stadium upgrade

    premium_icon STADIUMS COMPARED: The Browne Park Stadium upgrade

    News Mr Hoolihan says lack of flooding puts Browne Park’s Stadium bid in the box seat.

    A spotlight on mental health

    premium_icon A spotlight on mental health

    News Council’s annual Wellness at the Coast event will be hosted next Friday.