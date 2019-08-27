The Yeppoon make-up artist behind famous faces

PRECISE WORK: Kylie Sefton of Pro Make-Up doing make-up for Miss Universe Australia 2019 finalist Madeline Cowe.

MISS Universe Australia finalists, TV Week Logie finalists, The Bachelor's Matty Johnson are just some of the high profile faces Yeppoon's Kylie Sefton has had the chance to work on as a make-up artist.

Kylie, 38, returned from Melbourne last month where she was head artist in the backstage make-up crew for the Miss Universe Australia finals.

It is the third consecutive year Kylie has been involved with the iconic national beauty pageant, under the director powerhouse couple Sophia and Troy Barbagollo and make-up team headed by Alarna Bell for the make-up sponsor Alison Jade Cosmetics and Brow brand.

The incredible opportunity has allowed Kylie to work alongside other skilled artists and get to know many of the contestants and watch them rise to stardom.

She also rubbed shoulders with the photographer Jarrad Seng who was on the reality television show Survivor.

"Seeing the winners over the last three years of working with Miss Universe Olivia Rogers, Francesca Hung, Priya Serrao....what they have achieved and watching their journeys to compete in the international Miss Universe Competition,” Kylie said.

"I am excited to see what comes with being associated with this amazing group of professionals with talks of being part of the Alison Jade make-up team in possibly New York or Paris fashion weeks next year.”

The make-up team isn't just involved in the finale night, it's a few days leading up to it but it's not all glitz and glamour.

"We are quite literally a part of the crew for the day... you run around.. you jump when they say,” Kylie said.

"It is quite long days, it's hard work.

Kylie Sefton in her Pro Make-up studio based in Yeppoon, in 2017. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

"We do our make up and then we are holding things for the photographer or other jobs.

"You just become part of the team then you have photographers or hairdressers who want to work with you.

"If you are going over and above for them, if they have a job then sometimes you are the first person they want to use.

"It speaks to your work ethic.”

Kylie's other career highlights also include working on campaigns with stylist Penny Hunt and photographer Naomi Pelletier with actress Lilly Sullivan and model, presenter and actress Erika Hynatz.

She also been a finalist for the Australia Bridal Industry Awards in 2017 and this year and has been featured in many leading bridal blogs including Hello May, Polka Dot Bride and Queensland Weddings.

Her make-up work has also been featured by brands Grace Loves Lace, Beau Coops, Modelrock Lashes and Kryolan professional make up.

Working at the International Make-Up Artists Trade Show, Kylie has also had the chance to meet some of the big names in the beauty world from Jeffery Star, Cozzette, Melissa Sassine, Danessa Myricks, Penny Antuar and Ania Milczarczyk.

Model Erika Heynatz at Elysian Retreat, Whitsundays, with make up by Kylie Sefton. Beak Street Studio

She was also invited to a VIP opening in Sydney for Kryolan make-up where she got to meet the company founder's son, Wolfram Langer, from Germany, and Rae Morris, Becca Gilmartin and Alarna Bell.

Other famous actresses Kylie has worked with include Jenni Baird, Kate Jenkinson, Scarlet Vas, The Bachelor Matty Johnson, reality star Daniella Winter, presenter Leila McKinnon, comedian Cal Wilson, entrepreneur Lisa Messenger and Kimberley Busteed.

"It has been incredible to have those opportunities,” Kylie said.

"It's who you know and what you know and your work has to be able to back up a job like that.

"You get to know these people and the relationships you have has ongoing effects on your career.

"You are rubbing shoulders with people that you idolise and then all of a sudden you are side by side.

"You say 'yes' before you even think about it.

"With that comes more opportunities.”

Working with celebrities is not as intimidating as some might think.

"I have been super surprised by how regular they are. I have never had any horror stories,” Kylie said.

"You have to have a confidence, be professional and go in as yourself... I find that also breaks down any weirdness.

"They (celebrities) have all been very real and supportive.”

Kylie grew up in Rockhampton before moving to Emerald for her high school years.

Kylie doing make up at the 2018 Miss Universe Australia finals. Contributed

It was in Emerald where she began her beauty career.

But it almost went in another direction.

She was studying a course to be a pharmacy technician but she found she was drawn to the Estee Lauder counter.

She began to push work in that area and it grew from there.

Making the move to Rocky, she became a beauty counter manager at Terry White.

In 2014, she took the leap and opened her own studio.

It was a dream she had since she was young but it happened at the right time.

"Looking back now if I had started it earlier, I wouldn't have had the experience, the different training and courses, the opportunities I had... I wouldn't be the artist I am,” Kylie said.

"Stepping out and doing it out on my own, it was the best timing looking back... it was an organic growth.”

Her extensive celebrity-filled career proves living in a regional town does not limit the work you get.

"Being in a regional area means you have to chase opportunities much more however I would not say it holds you back,” Kylie said.

Kylie Sefton with the Miss Universe Australia Queensland finalists. Contributed

"We may not get as much opportunity here as in the cities but I don't use that as an excuse to not get amazing jobs.

"It's who you know and what you know.”

Despite whose faces she is working on, Kylie is always taken back to why she started in make-up.

After 16 years in the industry, she is still true to why she started career in beauty.

Kylie suffered severe acne and was looking for techniques and products to make her skin look natural, fresh and perfected without overwhelming her face.

This natural look has become one of the elements of Kylie's make-up applications for which she is known.

"My biggest love is client satisfaction and the reactions when they see themselves,” she said.

"I am big on attention to detail and perfecting each stroke.”

Educating clients is also a strong passion of Kylie's, for clients to understand their personal make-up routines and the science behind it, why products are right or wrong for them, the colours they should be selecting and how to bring forward their own features.

"Also being able to do it in a timely matter day-to-day and being achievable for anyone, while also helping them understand how to have a simple collection of products but utilising them in the most versatile way,” she said.

"Educating them correctly is paramount to them falling in love with their cosmetics and feeling their best self.

"I really feel if each person is feeling great about themselves they walk into the day and will achieve great things.

"It's not that you have to wear make-up to be accepted but to know self love, accept yourself.”

Kylie Sefton wiping the tears of joy back stage, moments after crowning Olivia Rogers Miss Universe Australia 2017. contributed

Looking to the future, Kylie is aiming for the moon to land on the stars.

"Just continuing to evolve in the industry and just to create more amazing job experiences,” she said.

"I think you can always have goals in place but keep an open mind to other possibilities along the way.

"You have a destination in mind but along the way all these others things come.”

Back home, Kylie's support team are part of what has made all her dreams come true as well.

Her husband is her biggest cheerleader and together they have two boys in high school.

With hubby working away, it comes down to her support network to make it possible for her to spend time away at events and do her freelance work.

Kylie's make-up artistry on Australian actress Lily Sullivan. Beak Street Studio

For those starting out in the industry, Kylie offered her own pearls of wisdom.

Invest in your training and build relationships with bigger names and brands.

Always hone your skills You never will stop learning.

Keep up with the forever changing world of make-up.

Build a portfolio of incredible work and have the eye for impeccable work.

Don't just chase the money, create your own opportunities and experiences.

Network with like-minded professionals and find creative outlets for your craft.

You will then have a payoff that is much more valuable then a pay cheque.

Kylie Sefton has been aboard the make-up team for the Miss Universe Australia for the past three years. Contributed

Kylie's top three make-up tips for day-to-day looks.

Good skin good make-up. Take care of your skin with a consistent skincare routine then your make-up will reflect how good your skin is and you won't have to wear as much make-up.

You wear the make-up not the make-up wears you. I believe that when the make-up overwhelms the individual then it is no longer at its most beautiful. Don't try to look like others. Find your own best look and rock it out. Everyone's features are so individual that your personal make-up routine needs to fit you.

It's all about the base. The base is what everything is built on so by perfecting it your features will come forward beautifully. Even by adding a simple beautiful brow and mascara and a lip gloss your look can really shine. It's at times what you don't do that can make your make-up next level and truly amazing and fresh in appearance. The face has natural contour and definition. If you add a heavy foundation you take that away and then to get it back you have to add it with extra product which can become much more heavy and far from natural. Bronzers will give the skin a healthy, natural glow and create framing to the face to bring the face forward with subtle dimension. It's great for anyone to use. The colour of your foundation is the most critical part of a perfect base. Match it to your decolletage for a seamless transition.

PRO MAKEUP STUDIO