Theft costs CQ pub $20K

Break-ins are becoming familiar for Duaringa publican Kym Juhel.

MORE than $20,000 of property was stolen from a Duaringa pub on Wednesday night.

The Duaringa Hotel suffered its third break-in in as many months, and owner Kym Juhel said she felt violated.

“Yesterday morning we got up and the place was broken into,” she said on Friday.

“I’m angry. I’m hurt. They just run roughshod over us.”

The thieves’ spoils included two TAB self-service terminals, worth $10,000 each, and $900 of stock and spirits.

It is becoming a familiar problem for the Duaringa publican.

“They’ve trashed the bar, gone through everything and spewed it all over the floor” Mrs Juhel said.

“They only broke in here four or five weeks ago and took a week’s worth of stock then. Three weeks before that they smashed two windows at the front.

“It’s just getting out of hand. What do we do?”

Especially given current coronavirus-related business restrictions, Mrs Juhel said she could not afford the expenses of constantly repairing, recovering, and trying to protect her property.

She said she could not lock up at night and be sure her possessions were safe.

“I’m not a young woman,” she said, “and I’m working seven days a week, 16 hours a day to put some money away.

“But every time I get the chance, I’ve got to use to repair something else.”

Mrs Juhel thought the judiciary system was too soft on juvenile crime. She agreed with the opinion of Dingo Roadhouse owner Darren Bauman, who in two years has more than $100,000 of stock stolen.

“The government’s not doing anything to help us out,” Mrs Juhel said.

“It’s never going to stop and it’s only going to get worse.”