Theft ‘kick in the guts’ for junior sports club

Police are investigating after Fitzroy Sharks Junior Rugby League Club was the target of a break-in and theft on Friday night. Picture: File

THE theft of equipment from Fitzroy Sharks Junior Rugby League Club was a “real kick in the guts”, president Cory Peterson said today.

The clubhouse at Saleyards Park in Bartlem St was hit on Friday night.

A PA system and club jerseys were stolen after the door was jemmied open on the dressing room/storage room.

The Sharks is the second sports club to be targeted within a week, after the playing field at T.A. Nutley Field (home to Colts Rugby Club) was torn up by hoons last Monday night.

Peterson said a neighbour had told him that a car was tearing around the Saleyards Park car park on Friday night.

“With what happened at Colts last week, I was pretty concerned about something like that happening at our grounds,” he said.

“I normally do regular checks. I go over a couple of times a week just to keep an eye on things because no one’s been at the grounds.

“I went over about lunchtime on Saturday and found the door (to the room) ajar.

“I went in and it looked as though they’d had a bit of a party inside. There was stuff all over the floor.”

Peterson said the cost of the break-in would likely run into the thousands for the club, which is already doing it tough after junior football was put on hold because of Covid-19.

“As if this season wasn’t already difficult enough,” he said. “It’s very disappointing, it’s a real kick in the guts.

“The PA system was an ageing one but its replacement value will probably be somewhere around $1500 to $2000.

“That sort of thing is really valuable to a club like ours and it takes a lot of work to be able to pay for something like it.

“We still have to itemise everything but some of the jerseys are gone and at $50 a hit it doesn’t take long for that to add up either.

“We just didn’t need this.”

Police are investigating.