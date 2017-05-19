Theft, property damage and domestic violence all in one week

SMALL mining town of Bluff was hurt by one of their own earlier this week after a break and enter offence at a licenses premise.

It is alleged a sum of money was taken from the premise on Main Street.

A 31-year-old Bluff man was charged with enter premise and commit indictable offence by break and stealing in relation to this matter.

He was further charged with fraud for a separate incident.

The Blackwater/Bluff region of Central Queensland has seen a spike in criminal activity of late, the past week was no different.

On May 12, it is alleged that a black commodore utility was hooning, causing burnouts near the intersection of Walsh Avenue and Bauman Way, Blackwater. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information about this matter to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700826400.

At approximately 1am on May 13, Blackwater Police were called to attend a licensed premises of Railway Street, Blackwater in relation to a disturbance. It is alleged that a 22-year-old male was assaulted and received minor physical injuries. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700827979.

At approximately 2.55am on May 13, Blackwater Police were called to attend a business on Railway Street, Blackwater in relation to a juvenile displaying anti-social behaviour. It is alleged that the 16-year-old juvenile contravened a police direction and obstructed a police officer in the course of their duties. The juvenile was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

At approximately 7pm on May 13, it is alleged that a male person has attended a business on Railway Street, Blackwater in a white coloured sedan. The male person has fuelled his vehicle with petrol before leaving the business without making payment. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700831730.

On May 14, Blackwater Police were called to a business on Blain Street Blackwater in relation to property damage. A window had been smashed at the business location. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700838896.

Between May 13 and May 15 it is alleged that a white utility vehicle was damaged on Mackenzie Street, Blackwater. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700841539.

Police tape Photo: John Gass / Daily News John Gass /TWE230312generic

On May 15 it is alleged that Police intercepted a white Toyota Landcruiser that was unregistered and uninsured on the Capricorn Highway, Bluff. The 36-year-old male driver was issued with infringement notices in relation to this matter.

Between May 12 and May 15 it is alleged that property was damaged at an educational facility located on Elm Street, Blackwater. Windows have been smashed at the educational facility. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 180033300 or quote QP1700843057.

Between May 12 and May 13 it is alleged that an address on Bauman Way, Blackwater was entered and property was removed. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700854773.

Police were called to a number of domestic violence incidents, however due to the nature of these incidents, police cannot provide any further information. Police would like to thank the community for reporting instances of domestic violence which enables police to attend and investigate, potentially removing victims from harm.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.