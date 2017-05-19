21°
News

Theft, property damage and domestic violence all in one week

19th May 2017 9:22 AM
NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016
NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016 Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SMALL mining town of Bluff was hurt by one of their own earlier this week after a break and enter offence at a licenses premise.

It is alleged a sum of money was taken from the premise on Main Street.

A 31-year-old Bluff man was charged with enter premise and commit indictable offence by break and stealing in relation to this matter.

He was further charged with fraud for a separate incident.

The Blackwater/Bluff region of Central Queensland has seen a spike in criminal activity of late, the past week was no different.

  • On May 12, it is alleged that a black commodore utility was hooning, causing burnouts near the intersection of Walsh Avenue and Bauman Way, Blackwater. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information about this matter to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700826400.
  • At approximately 1am on May 13, Blackwater Police were called to attend a licensed premises of Railway Street, Blackwater in relation to a disturbance. It is alleged that a 22-year-old male was assaulted and received minor physical injuries. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700827979.
  • At approximately 2.55am on May 13, Blackwater Police were called to attend a business on Railway Street, Blackwater in relation to a juvenile displaying anti-social behaviour. It is alleged that the 16-year-old juvenile contravened a police direction and obstructed a police officer in the course of their duties. The juvenile was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.
  • At approximately 7pm on May 13, it is alleged that a male person has attended a business on Railway Street, Blackwater in a white coloured sedan. The male person has fuelled his vehicle with petrol before leaving the business without making payment. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700831730.
  • On May 14, Blackwater Police were called to a business on Blain Street Blackwater in relation to property damage. A window had been smashed at the business location. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700838896.
  • Between May 13 and May 15 it is alleged that a white utility vehicle was damaged on Mackenzie Street, Blackwater. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700841539.

Police tape Photo: John Gass / Daily News
Police tape Photo: John Gass / Daily News John Gass /TWE230312generic
  • On May 15 it is alleged that Police intercepted a white Toyota Landcruiser that was unregistered and uninsured on the Capricorn Highway, Bluff. The 36-year-old male driver was issued with infringement notices in relation to this matter.
  • Between May 12 and May 15 it is alleged that property was damaged at an educational facility located on Elm Street, Blackwater. Windows have been smashed at the educational facility. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 180033300 or quote QP1700843057.
  • Between May 12 and May 13 it is alleged that an address on Bauman Way, Blackwater was entered and property was removed. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700854773.
  • Police were called to a number of domestic violence incidents, however due to the nature of these incidents, police cannot provide any further information. Police would like to thank the community for reporting instances of domestic violence which enables police to attend and investigate, potentially removing victims from harm.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  blackwater central queensland crime police

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions of dollars to bring you a good time.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

New survey showing our politicians should be drug tested

New survey showing our politicians should be drug tested

YouGov and Fifty Acres team up to survey the country

Fair Go! Regions to become "powerhouse" with 13-year plan

No Caption

Regions in spotlight after year-long News Corp campaign.

Rockhampton is PM's prime pick for future City Deal

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Rockhampton, meeting with the next generation set to benefit from his newly-released Regions 2030: Unlocking Opportunity plan.

The partnerships have delivered major projects for several cities

Butcher taunted and throws punch at car

Father of three faces court over two anger incidents

Local Partners

Rockhampton's Indigenous mothers snubbed by vital program

New mums not in enough need for extra support despite shocking statistics

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Smoking bans may extend to homes in new plan

Smoker inhaling on cigarettePhoto Warren Lynam / Sunshine Coast Daily

QLD does little to shake 'nanny state' image with new proposition

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.

Action-packed program for Mother's Day weekend

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

BAYWATCH stars Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario have addressed reports about their love lives ahead of the red-carpet Aussie Baywatch premiere.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell 'took his own life'

Chris Cornell plays guitar during a portrait session at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, California in 2015. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

Jim Parsons in a scene from the TV series The Big Bang Theory.

The show is set in Texas in 1989

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Charm, Character And Grace

189 Quarry Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 4 $325,000

This well positioned Queenslander ticks all the boxes-location, quality and style. Lovingly renovated with the utmost in style and good taste this is the perfect...

Rural Lifestyle Retreat!

2 Styx Road, Ogmore 4706

Rural 2 1 2 $319,000

Looking for a parcel of acreage to for fill your dream, then this may be just the recipe for you. Located in the tranquil country town of Ogmore, this property...

Superior Family Living/300m2 Under Roof/ Stunning Panoramic Views - $515,000

9 Skyline Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Stop Looking- this is the ONE! 300m2 under roof and only 5 years young. Enjoy the stunning panoramic views, privacy and tranquility everyday.This superior lowset...

Check out the Price!

28 Skelton Drive, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 2 $285,000

Offering sensational value this very neat lowset home is conveniently positioned just minutes’ drive from Yeppoon CBD, Yeppoon State Primary & St Brendan’s...

Iconic Business Offered For Sale For The First Time In 3 Decades

176A Berserker Street, Berserker 4701

House 1 1 $139,000 Neg

Having serviced the Central Queensland community for thirty years, the owners of the iconic Prima Donna' Dancewear and Costumes are now selling. This rare and...

In-ground Pool, Solar Power Low Maintenance Home

134 Alexandra Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 4 $295,000

Great value here if you are looking for dual living, a large 10 metre in-ground pool, and a large yard for all the family to enjoy. Other features include, 3...

THE EMPIRE 906/1-7 EAST STREET. ROCKHAMPTON CITY. 4700

1-7/906 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 1 1 $519,000

Enjoy the panoramic views from virtually every room in this 2 Bedroom top bedroom apartment. Breath taking uninterrupted views of the river and the...

ENORMOUS, SOLID FAMILY HOME

32 Emmerson Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 4 Auction

This majestic 2 storey residence situated on approx. 2 acres at Glenlee will impress you with its sheer size and endless features. Located just a short drive from...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 2 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

A Combination of Style, Quality and Space!

8 Scarborough Street, Lammermoor 4703

House 5 3 3 Offers Over...

This gorgeous Lammermoor home has not compromised on space or style and offers your family the ultimate lifestyle opportunity! Elevated to capture stunning Ocean...

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

REVEALED: Where it's cheaper to pay off a mortgage than rent

6/190 Ewing Rd, Woodridge, is listed for offers $215,000. Picture: realestate.com.au

Brisbane suburbs where it is cheaper to buy than rent

Peace and relaxation on 10ha rural paradise

UNIQUE: 491 Barmaryee Road available by auction on Saturday June 10.

Home of the week available only by auction

Open for inspection homes May 18-24

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Toowoomba's housing sales start to decline

A colonial property at 9 Campbell St, East Toowoomba is on the market.

Housing market transactions decline but prices about same

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!