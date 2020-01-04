Menu
Josef and Kate Pippenbacher on their wedding day.
Their relationship started when he asked her to be his Valentine

Lucy Martin
4th Jan 2020 11:30 AM
SOON after they met, Josef Pippenbacher asked Kate Truelson to be his Valentine – now she’s his wife.

The couple met in Mt Isa in 2016 when Mrs Pippenbacher, originally from Rockhampton, was in her second year of a three-year teaching rural ­service contract. “I thought he was cute,” she said.

Following that first meeting, Mr Pippenbacher not only asked her to be his Valentine but also his girlfriend. They were living together when Mrs Pippenbacher’s teaching contract was about to expire.

“I knew I wanted to leave and so did he,” she said.

Mrs Pippenbacher was transferred to Mackay and as a diesel fitter it was easy for Mr Pippenbacher to move as well to be with her.

In February 2018 the big question was asked. Mr ­Pippenbacher got down on one knee and proposed at during a visit to Broken River. It wasn’t a complete surprise for Mrs Pippenbacher ­because she had chosen the ring.

“I worked in the jewellery industry for four years and he knew that I would know ­exactly what I wanted,” she said.

The following year, on September 29, the couple married at a garden-themed spring wedding at Windmill Motel and Events Centre. Celebrant Shar Logan conducted the ­ceremony.

Mrs Pippenbacher walked down the aisle wearing an off-the-shoulder white gown, to a cover version of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling in Love.

A reception followed at the same venue and the newlyweds had their first dance to Shania Twain’s From This ­Moment On.

The couple chose a spring wedding because it worked in well with school holidays and seemed “perfect timing”.

They then honeymooned in Thailand for 10 days.

