ELECTRIFYING: Lady Beatle will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on August 20. Dylan Evans Photography

STAGE sensation Lady Beatle is bound for Rockhampton this month as part of the production's three-month, magical mystery tour across Australia.

Produced by The Little Red Company and Critical Stages Touring, the critically acclaimed musical memorial to The Beatles again stars Green Room Award winner Naomi Price (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Ladies in Black; The Voice Australia), revealing a whimsical tale inspired by true events and set to a soundtrack of the Fab Four's biggest hits.

Lady Beatle is more than simply a tribute to one of the biggest bands of the past century, as Price and co-writer Adam Brunes weave a poignant, heartfelt, original narrative through the Liverpool quartet's immortal back catalogue.

Iconic songs including Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds, Eleanor Rigby, Yellow Submarine, Here Comes the Sun and Penny Lane are re-imagined, reinterpreted and performed live by Price, who gets by with a little help from her friends, musicians Mik Easterman, Andrew Johnson, Michael Manikus, and Jason McGregor.

"When Adam and I delved into The Beatles' remarkable catalogue to create the show, we discovered their world was populated with seemingly ordinary people - the barber, banker, fireman and nurse in Penny Lane; the meter maid star of Lovely Rita; or the teenage runaway who inspired She'sLeaving Home - ordinary people who have unknowingly become part of an extraordinary musical and cultural legacy,” Price said.

Lady Beatle is an homage to the characters whose stories might never have been told if not for four ordinary lads from Liverpool.

The pop culture cabaret wowed audiences and critics alike when it debuted in 2017 atLa Boite's Roundhouse Theatre.

Price is thrilled the show returns to twist and shout through 32 venues across Australia.

"With an electrifying live band, psychedelic lighting and dazzling special effects, Lady Beatle delivers an exceptional night out for Beatles fans young and old,” Price said.

Presented by Rockhampton Regional Council, Lady Beatle will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Tuesday, August 20 from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost $52 for adults, with concessions available, andare on sale at www.seeitlive.com.au.

For further details, phone 4927 4111.