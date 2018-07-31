Theodore community will fight for their maternity services

Kristy Hateley with her partner, Andrew Hotz, and their four children. All four were born at Theodore hospital and Kristy is fighting for the maternity services to be reinstated.

Kristy Hateley with her partner, Andrew Hotz, and their four children. All four were born at Theodore hospital and Kristy is fighting for the maternity services to be reinstated. Contributed

THE community of Theodore is not going down without a fight as it battles to save its maternity unit.

A crowd will gather next Tuesday at the Theodore Hospital in a public rally to have its maternity service reinstated.

Theodore mother Kristy Hateley will be one of the many residents lobbying Central Queensland Hospital Health Service to reverse their decision to close maternity services.

Ms Hateley has given birth to all four of her children at Theodore Hospital between 2006 and 2011. They are now aged 12, 10, eight and six.

Ms Hateley and her partner Andrew Hotz moved to the area 14 years ago and had plans to stay only 12 months.

Employed through the mines and loving the community, one of the main reasons the couple chose to stay was because they found out there was a maternity service available locally so they wouldn't have to leave town to give birth.

Reflecting on all four births at the regional hospital, Ms Hateley said it was a wonderful experience.

Ms Hateley said she was really disappointed to hear news that the service was now closed.

"I know what it would have meant for us to have left town,” she said.

Having to leave town to give birth in Rockhampton would have caused a huge strain on the pregnancy and outcome of the birth, Ms Hateley said.

If her fourth child was to be born in Rockhampton, the busy mother would have had to travel there with three young children. And when she did give birth, her husband would have had to watch the kids as they don't have family in Rockhampton.

"Giving birth locally in Theodore meant my husband was able to be present for all of my births,” Ms Hateley said.

"If I had to go away, he wouldn't have been able to.

"I don't what other people to miss that opportunity.”

Ms Hateley said there was always a number of people that needed that local maternity service.

And those that do elect to give birth at the Theodore Hospital are fully briefed on those risks.

"We are a low-risk facility to begin with, the hospital staff and obstetricians are all good at allocating what risk a person has,” she said.

"That is a risk we are aware of, risk is a part of life.

"Everyone on a farm knows that, we take risks everyday, it's just of a matter of life.

"We get in the car, you travel, every time you do anything you are taking a risk.”

Tuesday's rally is about advocating for other expectant mothers to have the same opportunity Ms Hateley did.

"You are in a community where you can leave your child with a friend overnight,” she said.

"If you are taking people out of town to have their baby, it is financial stress, it's emotional stress.

"They are increasing the risk, the 90 per cent of people that would have had a happy safe birth, are subject to more stress.”

She is hopeful that the hospital board will listen to the community's concerns.

"We are not asking for an increase in services, we are asking for the existing services to be maintained,” she said.

PUBLIC RALLY

Rally at the front of the Theodore hospital

August 7, 9am.

Public meeting with CQHHS Chief Executive Officer at Theodore Hotel at 11am.