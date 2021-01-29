Theodore, Moura, Mt Morgan get 20 tonnes of tailored support

Blue Gum will visit Theodore, Moura and Mount Morgan to offer locals easy access to Centrelink, Medicare and Child Support services in February.

Mobile Services Centres are 20 tonne trucks operated by staff from Services Australia, providing rural Australians with friendly face-to-face service and tailored support.

Staff on board this trip can help with:

Centrelink claims

Medicare registrations, and

Accessing online services.

Information about Department of Veterans’ Affairs programs and support services will also be available.

All services will be offered with strict COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

Blue Gum will visit:

Theodore on Monday 1 February and Tuesday 2 February, from 10am to 4pm, and Tuesday 2 February, from 9am to 4pm, located opposite the ANZ Bank, Sixth Avenue

Moura on Wednesday 3 February and Thursday 4 February, from 9am to 4pm, located near the Museum and Information Centre, Gillespie Street

Mount Morgan on Friday 5 February, from 9am to 4pm, located adjacent to the School of Arts, Morgan Street

For more information, go to servicesaustralia.gov.au/mobileoffice