‘There is no perfect site’ rehab centre progresses to next stage

DANGER, alternate locations and property devaluation were the three biggest concerns raised at the Rockhampton rehabilitation community forum on Monday night.

About 70 people gathered at the Rockhampton Heritage Village to hear about the progress of the centre and to give their feedback to the panel made up of government workers and health experts.

Queensland Health mental health, alcohol and other drugs branch executive director John Allan led the discussion, which focused on the site progress and the service provided.

“We won’t be making any particular decisions tonight but it’s about getting some feedback,” Associate Professor Allan said.

He said while he understood many community members were opposed to the former preferred site, Birkbeck Dr, the location would not be removed until feasibility studies were completed.

The music bowl site off Nuttall St is the preferred location for the 42-bed residential alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation centre, subject to bushfire, flooding and sewerage infrastructure assessment.

Capital infrastructure delivery unit corporate services division executive director David Sinclair said finding a suitable site was tough but the music bowl site was promising.

“There is no perfect site but you can see the work that’s been done in the site that that’s the very much preferred site,” he said.

The proposed design of the 2.5 hectare site has about 17 buildings planned including infrastructure for withdrawal, family support, accommodation and therapy.

Mr Sinclair said the design comprised of low rise, single storey buildings in low density.

He then invited the audience to ask questions about the progress of the facility.

Audiences members wanted to know why the music bowl area was selected and what was wrong with the 50 other locations considered.

Mr Sinclair said several sites investigated by the independent property assessor had critical issues that could not be overcome.

“From the beginning the music bowl has been one that has offered us the best combination of the criteria,” Mr Sinclair said.

Building the rehab centre near the prison or the hospital was again raised at the forum but Assoc Prof Allan said there was no merit behind those suggestions.

“There is no relationship between a rehab centre and criminal activity,” Assoc Prof Allan said.

“It’s voluntary treatment for people that want to change their lives.”

He said building a residential rehabilitation centre at the hospital would take up valued land that could be used to help more sick people access help.

“The reason we separated it from hospital ground is it’s a rehab facility; there is no need for them to go to the hospital,” he said.

“The hospital land is very valued. There are other uses that could be better used there.”

He said every site considered was applied against the same criteria and the music bowl area was most appropriate.

Birribi Residential and Respite Disability Unit was rumoured to be closing but the claim was quashed.