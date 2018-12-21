'There is nothing you could want': Agent expects quick sale

Have all the space and more than you could need in this house of the week. 7 Stirling Drive is featured in this week's House of the Week.

TAKE your pick of three living areas, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and even two large sheds out the back - this house has plenty to offer.

Located at 7 Stirling Drive in Rockyview's Paramount Park Estate, this house is featured as this week's Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide House of the Week.

Doug Webber, of Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate, is looking after the listing and says it is "beautifully finished”.

"It's great for a good sized family and having lived out there myself, it is a good lifestyle... kids can kick the footy around, it's the whole size of a footy field,” he said.

"There is the beautiful pool with the waterfall and the cabana... the kitchen is huge, spacious, dining room, three lounge areas... you can place the kids down one end and still entertain and not have all the noise.

"There is nothing you would want... plantation shutters, air conditioned, high ceilings, everything is one level, fully fenced... it's very private.”

Inside the homes lies five bedrooms which are all massive in size and carpeted. The main bedroom has a walk in wardrobe and ensuite with a separate toilet.

There are also two other rooms which could be classed as bedrooms or offices.

There are three bathrooms with showers and baths.

Adding to this, there are three separate living areas.

The kitchen is modern and well thought out with the view from the window overlooking the pool.

In the middle of the kitchen is a huge island bench with room on one side for bar stools and a breakfast bar and the other for preparation with bench space.

The cupboards are white with feature handles and glass finishings on some. The bench top is blue marble, accented with green paint on the walls.

The dining areas are tiled and the whole house is fully air conditioned.

Outside in the yard, which spans just under half an hectare with 4093m3, there is plenty of room.

For all the toys and more, there is space for six cars. There are two sheds, one a 6x6 metre two bay shed and a 9x6m three bay shed, both powered. There is also side access.

The pool is 4x11 metres in ground saltwater with water feature. Pavers surrounds the pool and some plants. A wooden cabana structure offers the ultimate shade for sitting by the pool and relaxing.

Along the side of the house is a verandah for entertaining and overlooking the pool.

The block is fully fenced for animals and children.

There is solar hot water.

At the front, there are paths with the main front path leading around a bird bath feature.

There are established gardens with shubbery and plants.

What's even better is that the home backs onto bushland so there are no houses behind the property.

7 STIRLING DR, ROCKYVIEW

Paramount Park Estate

Priced at $739,000

Five bedrooms, three bathrooms

Three living areas

4x11 metre in ground saltwater pool

Water feature and gazebo

Yard full fenced

6x6 metre two bay powered shed

Additional 9x6 metre three bay shed

House fully air-conditioned

Solar hot water

Phone Doug Webber on 0402 355 151

Mr Webber said this home was unique with its colonial look.

"Sometimes you see all of these same houses... there is nothing like this house,” he said.

Being an older estate, Mr Webber said Paramount Park houses are snatched up quickly and are well sought after.

"Every time we have a house out there they do sell quite quickly... I think it will be a quick sale,” he said.

The house next-door, number 5, only lasted days before it was sold.

"It didn't even get to the first opening,” he said.

The area does well because it the nearest estate closest to the new Parkhurst Shopping Centre.

"You have the great tavern.. the shops.. Korte's Resort for dinner...so much you can do without going into town,” Mr Webber said.

The current owners of the home have moved onto somewhere bigger and are offering the home at quite a low price, Mr Webber said.

"It's priced well below what you could replace that home for,” he said.