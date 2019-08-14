GREEN THUMBS: The 2018 grand champions Cheryl and David Turner with Rockhampton Region Mayor, Margaret Strelow, and councillors Smith, Rutherford and Fisher.

GREEN THUMBS: The 2018 grand champions Cheryl and David Turner with Rockhampton Region Mayor, Margaret Strelow, and councillors Smith, Rutherford and Fisher. RRC

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is on the hunt for the region's best gardens, with entries for the annual gardening competition now open.

Deputy mayor Cherie Rutherford was sure local residents would deliver yet again this year.

"Each year I am just so impressed with the gardens and gardeners we have in our community,” Cr Rutherford said.

"Whether it's the use of native plants, the arrangement of flowers, or the growing of food, there is such a diverse range of talent across our region.

"That is why we have so many different categories; to make sure all of these achievements can be recognised.

"This year we have added another category called My Garden Story, which opens the competition up to an even wider audience.

My Garden Story is open to people of all ages, and a way for the participant to tell the story of their garden and why it is important to them.

Councillor Neil Fisher said people had nothing to lose by entering the contest, which is sponsored by Fitzroy River Water .

"FRW are sponsoring the garden competition to highlight the importance of using water sustainably in our gardens, so that we can continue to enjoy the benefits that our important water resource brings to our community,” Cr Fisher said.

"Whether it be the backyard vegie patch, that small pocket of lush tropical palms around the pool, or the carefully selected bird-friendly patch of native plants, water is key to establishing and sustaining our gardens, private or public.

"I think we can be guilty of talking ourselves down a bit, so please don't doubt how great your garden is.

"There are hundreds of dollars in prize vouchers up for grabs and entry is free, so what have you got to lose?”

Last year's grand champions, Cheryl and David Turner, said they loved taking part in the competition.

"We enter our garden into the competition because it gives us a good feeling and is a great opportunity to show our garden to others.

"A lot of hard work goes into the planning and upkeep.”

Cheryl tells David where to dig, and how big the hole has to be so she can make it look beautiful.

"Entering the competition allows us to show our pride in our garden.”

Entries close on Wednesday, August 28.

Important dates

Nominations close Wednesday, 28 August 2019;

Judging September 9,10 and 11 (please note your garden will be judged on only one of these dates);

Presentation Friday, 13 September;

Bus Tour Sunday, 15 October;

For more information, visit contact events@rrc.qld.gov.au.