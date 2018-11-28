'There was smoke in both directions, the wind was horrific'

first evacuees arrive at the Rockhampton Showgrounds evacuation during Gracemere fires

IT WAS 2pm when Esther Pearce left Gracemere to pick up her granddaughter from school and take her 86-year-old mother to an appointment, but with a bushfire bearing down on Gracemere, her day was about to take a turn she could not have foreseen.

"There was smoke in both directions and the wind was horrific, almost knocking me over," she said.

Meanwhile fire conditions were upgraded to Catastrophic and police made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act.

The fire that started in Stanwell had escaped it containment lines and was headed for Gracemere.

All 8000 residents were ordered to evacuate.

Esther Pearce evacuated from Gracemere with her mother and grandson to the Rockhampton Showgrounds. Christine McKee

Mrs Pearce heard the message and instantly thought of her 16-year-old grandson, home alone in Gracemere.

"I called and arranged for someone else to bring him into the evacuation centre, but they couldn't bring the dogs," she said.

"They're at home in the house with the air-conditioning on, so I'm hoping the power doesn't go off."

Her grandson Steven said "everything" went through his mind as he travelled into Rockhampton in a virtual bottleneck of traffic exiting Gracemere.

The raging cloud of smoke from the fires around Rockhampton. Fires are burning in Stanwell and Ambrose. The township of Gracemere was evacuated at 4pm on Wednesday. Jack Evans

He was expecting prepared for a long night ahead with his two dogs the main thing on his mind.

Also ready for a long night and ready to do whatever was needed, is Royal Flying Doctor Service nurse, Jacinta O'Leary.

Ms O'Leary has years of experience in emergency response but this afternoon she was helping to make people comfortable and making tea and coffee as people continued to flow into the evacuation centre at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

She was on days off and could see the smoke building when she heard Gracemere was being evacuated.

Emergency services personnel gathered at Kabra Hotel. Jack Evans

"The last thing I heard it was racing towards Gracemere, so I volunteered to help," she said.

"Quite a few people are stressed.

"They're worried about their kids and whether the fire would come to Rockhampton; they're vulnerable."

By 5pm yesterday about 150 people were safely registered at the evacuation centre at Rockhampton Showgrounds.