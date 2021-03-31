‘There were some tears’: Committee’s heartbreaking decision

The Rockhampton Musical Union Youth Choir committee has made the difficult decision to withdraw the choir from this weekend’s Queensland Eisteddfod.

Uncertainty around the recent COVID outbreak forced the committee’s hand, with president Kyra Hogarth saying the health and wellbeing of the those involved was the primary consideration.

The choir was to perform eight songs at the three-day Queensland Eisteddfod, which starts in Maryborough on Friday.

The Eisteddfod Council of Queensland, which is running the event, is expected to make a call on Thursday on whether or not it will proceed.

Ms Hogarth said the RMUYC committee met on Tuesday night and after considering all relevant information concluded it was safer to withdraw the choir.

“We would have been travelling away with 26 children under the age of 18, along with 12 adults,” she said.

“It was a hard decision to make and it was very sad last night to have to announce it to our members.

“It’s very disappointing… there were some tears.

“I think they were more upset that this is the second year in a row it has happened, although last year the decision was taken out of our hands.”

Mrs Hogarth said the choir and conductors had been rehearsing twice a week for the past 10 weeks in preparation for the eisteddfod.

They assembled on Tuesday night for what was to be their final rehearsal.

“We were able to record them singing their songs,” Mrs Hogarth said.

“They were socially distanced which made it a little difficult to get the right sound, but they were beautiful.

“For our families to hear those songs will be amazing and that’s our next step - to try to find a way that we can do that.”