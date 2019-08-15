'There'd be a lot of people who appreciate how great he was'

LANZA TRIBUTE: Mark Vincent will perform his tribute to Mario Lanza in Rockhampton on Saturday and Bundaberg on Sunday.

LANZA TRIBUTE: Mark Vincent will perform his tribute to Mario Lanza in Rockhampton on Saturday and Bundaberg on Sunday. Estellar Publicity + Promotions

AN Australian chart-topper has created a tour to celebrate the legacy of late tenor, Mario Lanza.

Mark Vincent will perform in Rockhampton for the first time on Saturday before he'll venture south to Bundaberg for a gig on Sunday.

A Tribute to Mario Lanza will pay homage to the story of the American tenor with Italian ancestry who went on to become a Hollywood film actor of the 1940s and 1950s.

The hit-maker sat down with The Morning Bulletin to reveal all about his passion project.

"There would be a lot of people who'd appreciate how great he really was, I'm looking forward to putting his story on stage and explaining it to my audiences,” Mark said.

Excited to perform for regional audiences, Mark said "they appreciate good music, especially classical crossover music which is who I am as an artist”.

"They really appreciate artists coming to their country towns, they make us feel so welcome, I have so much fun seeing Australia properly and how beautiful it is,” he said.

Mark preferred to travel on the road while he toured the country as it "calms me down before a show...gets my mind off things”.

"By touring regionally in Australia, you get to experience the outback, we've actually driven to a lot of places regionally,” he said.

Mark explained how the tour came together.

He'd been requested by fans to perform in regional towns and cities such as Rockhampton and Bundaberg.

"I'm always getting these requests, so my manager and I came up with this concept of a tribute to Mario Lanza...this concept tour hasn't really been done in Australia,” he said.

Mark Vincent will bring his story to life as he treads the boards of Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre on Saturday and Bundaberg's Moncrieff Theatre on Sunday.