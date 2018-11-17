There's a chance the cows could get wet this weekend

THE wild weather forecast for the south-east of the state today won't reach Capricornia but there is a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms in the inland parts of the region this afternoon.

Closer to the coast, there is still a 30 per cent chance of a shower to water the garden.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, shower activity in the southern parts will increase tomorrow with a 70 per cent chance the cows could get wet, and just a 30 per cent chance elsewhere.

Monday is likely to be partly cloudy with the chance of a thunderstorm near the coast in the morning and a 20 per cent chance of showers.

Prepare for a hot one next Friday when Rockhampton is expecting the highest temperature in the region of 36 degrees.