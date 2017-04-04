There's a crocodile in my back garden: Rocky mum

CROC WARNING: Authorities placed croc warning signs along the Boyne River in Tannum Sands and Boyne Island after a croc was spotted.

HE'S a well-know identity around these parts and as you get closer to Teys Meatworks on the Fitzroy River, old mate crocodile is almost a celebrity.

No-one knows how long he's set up camp in those parts and mostly no-one is too bothered by him.

But with flood waters edging closer and closer to her home, The Morning Bulletin's Sherrie Ashton is getting a little nervous.

"Fluffy" as her co-workers have dubbed the 14 foot crocodile, hangs out at Sherrie's boat ramp where he spends his days sunning himself and sharing his territory with a 13 foot female and another 10 foot male croc.

He's regularly sighted by boaties on the river and meat workers and for the most part, Sherrie accepts his presence, even though she's never actually seen him.

Her partner Shane first spotted the giant prehistoric reptile five years ago, sunning himself on the neighbours boat ramp.

"He came and told me there was a crocodile sleeping there, but by the time I got down there he'd gone," Sherrie said.

"My son has seen him too but he always disappears when I go down there.

"Jayden had a party last year and they were all down the back fishing without realising the croc was watching them.

"When the tide went down, there were big foot prints in the mud...he sits near the crab pots, you can see the slide marks in the mud."

CROC COUNTRY: Sherrie Ashton is convinced there is a crocodile or three in her backyard.

Sherrie isn't too phased by a crocodile at the bottom of the garden. She says it's part of the joy of living by the river.

"We all know they're there," she said.

"It's his territory. He's allowed there, its just a bit scary sometimes when your down there, especially at night."

And as the flood waters creep slowly higher, the idea that 'Fluffy' could be getting closer has Sherrie very aware that he could be only a matter of metres away.

In a nine metre flood, the water will rise to about 10 metres from her house and already the wildlife is making its presence known.

With four brown snakes in the garden last week and a crocodile lurking in the back yard, most people would be pretty keen to get out.

Sherrie's on alert, no doubt, but taking it all in her stride.