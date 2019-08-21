'There's a lot of hatred out there' Nominee calls for change

Joanne Warkill at celebrations to mark 25 years since the Federal Government officially recognised ASSI as a distinct cultural group

WHEN people look at Joanne Warkill she knows some only see a stereotype, but she's using her experience to teach younger generations to know their worth.

The Aboriginal and South Sea Islander has not only made a career out of supporting her communities, she's spent almost 16,000 hours volunteering for them.

"It's so important we look at people equally and treat people equally,” Mrs Warkill said.

"There's a lot of hatred out there. I'd love to see the world as a more peaceful place.”

She's worked in various government departments advocating for indigenous people, along with employment agencies and for the past eight years she's worked as a mentor.

In her own time she is also on the board of multiple South Sea Islander committees across the state, which she's dedicated at least 10 hours a week to for the past 30 years.

Mrs Warkill said her devotion to her communities was instilled in her by her late father and she plans to continue in his footsteps.

"The support is still needed for our people,” she said.

"It comes with the family upbringing - to stand up for what is right and help for anyone in need.”

Her parents were one of the driving forces which pressured the Australian Government to recognise Australian South Sea Islanders as their own cultural group.

As the ASSI recognition reaches 25 years, Mrs Warkill proudly remembers the work they achieved together but she said her work is not over.

She was nominated for the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award and if she wins, she plans to use the award to help change the minds of people from all communities.

"We need better education to the wider community so people have a better understanding,” she said.

"Maybe more cultural history and government agencies so people are more aware of our history.”

She wants people to know there is a difference between the three cultures: Aboriginal, Torres Strait Island and ASSI.

"I have had to overcome barriers like some people being a bit disrespectful as they did not know of our culture and history,” she said.

With education, Mrs Warkill hopes people become more aware.

The Queensland Community Achievement Awards began in 2002, with a regional focus, but are now conducted state wide.