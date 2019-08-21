Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joanne Warkill at celebrations to mark 25 years since the Federal Government officially recognised ASSI as a distinct cultural group
Joanne Warkill at celebrations to mark 25 years since the Federal Government officially recognised ASSI as a distinct cultural group Meg Bolton
News

'There's a lot of hatred out there' Nominee calls for change

Meg Bolton
by
21st Aug 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN people look at Joanne Warkill she knows some only see a stereotype, but she's using her experience to teach younger generations to know their worth.

The Aboriginal and South Sea Islander has not only made a career out of supporting her communities, she's spent almost 16,000 hours volunteering for them.

"It's so important we look at people equally and treat people equally,” Mrs Warkill said.

"There's a lot of hatred out there. I'd love to see the world as a more peaceful place.”

She's worked in various government departments advocating for indigenous people, along with employment agencies and for the past eight years she's worked as a mentor.

In her own time she is also on the board of multiple South Sea Islander committees across the state, which she's dedicated at least 10 hours a week to for the past 30 years.

Mrs Warkill said her devotion to her communities was instilled in her by her late father and she plans to continue in his footsteps.

"The support is still needed for our people,” she said.

"It comes with the family upbringing - to stand up for what is right and help for anyone in need.”

Her parents were one of the driving forces which pressured the Australian Government to recognise Australian South Sea Islanders as their own cultural group.

As the ASSI recognition reaches 25 years, Mrs Warkill proudly remembers the work they achieved together but she said her work is not over.

She was nominated for the Australia Pacific LNG Community Hero Award and if she wins, she plans to use the award to help change the minds of people from all communities.

"We need better education to the wider community so people have a better understanding,” she said.

"Maybe more cultural history and government agencies so people are more aware of our history.”

She wants people to know there is a difference between the three cultures: Aboriginal, Torres Strait Island and ASSI.

"I have had to overcome barriers like some people being a bit disrespectful as they did not know of our culture and history,” she said.

With education, Mrs Warkill hopes people become more aware.

The Queensland Community Achievement Awards began in 2002, with a regional focus, but are now conducted state wide.

aboriginal assi joanne warkill rockhampton south sea islander
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Miner told grief over death no excuse for meth

    premium_icon Miner told grief over death no excuse for meth

    Crime The 48-year-old took some poor advice from his ex-wife to help get over his grief, leading to a series of unfortunate events

    Global engineer splits with Adani

    premium_icon Global engineer splits with Adani

    News Coal company boss says CQ mine project won't be impacted

    Livingstone's leaders get a lesson in FOMO

    premium_icon Livingstone's leaders get a lesson in FOMO

    News Tourism expert says this trend isn't going away

    MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

    MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed yesterday

    News From UFO sighting to former Bunnings site up for rent, catch up here

    • 21st Aug 2019 8:00 AM