Big lie we’re telling uni students

There’s a new push to recognise that there’s more to success than a university degree.

HOW do you become successful? During your school years, you were probably taught a familiar narrative: study hard, get high test scores and land a spot at a good university.

Less than a decade ago, I was choosing my subjects for Year 11 and 12. My school's message was even more heavy-handed: "If you don't study, you won't even get into a non-Go8 (Group of Eight) university."

A place at the University of Western Sydney was a bottom-rung option. Not going to university at all? Inconceivable. Perish the thought.

But while attending a "good" university can be a path to success, it's not the only one. And now there's a major push for a rethink.

'STOP THE DEGREE SNOBBERY'

Vicki Thomson, chief executive of the Group of Eight, has called for greater recognition of vocational education.

In a keynote address to the Graduate Employments Outcomes and Industry Partnership Forum in Sydney, Ms Thomson said TAFE graduates are just as important to the nation as those from universities.

"It has always seemed the great irony to me, that a system that was conceived to create more equitable access to higher education, gave birth at the same time, to what amounts to almost a repudiation of the alternative pathways to acquiring a range of valuable skills that our nation needs," she said.

She said we would be a "poorer nation" if we did not value our entire post-secondary system - as opposed to just one aspect of it.

"We could not live healthily, safely or successfully without universities, their teaching and their research as an integral part of society.

"But nor are we likely to do so without plumbers, electricians, fire safety inspectors, and those trained in food safety, all of which is delivered through VET (vocational education and training)."

As an economy around knowledge and technology emerges, she said university degrees are no longer the only ingredient for success, and warned students to "carefully consider" their choice to obtain a bachelor's degree.

"The Go8 was very concerned also that Australia's post- secondary education system had no collated and analysed data available to assist it prioritise future employment needs," she said.

"There is a need to recognise the immense value of school leavers choosing careers they love and know they can achieve in, whether it's as a neurosurgeon or tree surgeon.

"We must value those who choose not to choose university … as much as the Go8 values its students."

She also expressed concern over the disconnect between an economy increasingly reliant on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) skills, businesses that increasingly demand these skills - and STEM graduates showing up as having among the highest rate of underemployment.

"STEM … contributes to our research and it contributes to our competitive advantage, in an economic sense, with our very near neighbours, particularly in the Asian region," she said. "But we are faced with this disconnect: Between 2007 and 2016, of the 1.9 million domestic students who graduated, roughly 20 per cent graduated in STEM disciplines, with almost half of them coming from the eight universities that I represent.

"A significant proportion of those STEM graduates who were in full-time work soon after completing their degree, have indicated that they're working in jobs that don't fully utilise their skills or their expertise.

"Employers in business and industry were clearly not knocking down their door."

At the same time, a Mitchell Institute report released earlier this week found that students were not adequately equipped to brave the workforce, due to an emphasis on school tests and ATAR results - the main path to university.

Earlier this year, Australia's chief scientist Alan Finkel called for a broader discussion into how the skills students learnt in school could be applied to real life when they graduated.

"The total percentage of people studying advanced mathematics has almost halved between 1992 and 2012, from 16 to 9 per cent," Dr Finkel told news.com.au. "Maths in particular is a core enabler of all STEM subjects. It's the language of science.

"There could be some misinterpretation here, but it seems kids are consistently being told to pick subjects that maximise their ATAR rankings."

He also said every single parent, teacher, student and careers adviser needed to at least understand how the ATAR system worked.

"We want young people to study the most advanced studies they're capable of, and for the doors of opportunity to remain open," Dr Finkel said.

"Every time a kid gets the wrong message, that door slams shut."

NEW PUSH FOR A STANDARDISED SYSTEM

Ms Thomson's address followed a new KPMG report proposing that the distinction between university degrees and vocational courses be abolished.

The report, released today, proposed spending up to $2.4 billion more a year to create a standardised national system of accredited courses.

It argues that the distinction between higher education at universities and vocational education and training is "unstable and outmoded".

The report suggests setting up an independent authority to determine the best price for teaching and set the maximum amount of student contributions that can be levied.

While it praised the HECS student loan scheme, it warned that the disparity in funding by discipline has left "a generation of university graduates with significant levels of debt not always calibrated to the employment prospects for their field".

You can be successful without getting super-high test scores.

In her speech, Ms Thomson noted that "full-time employment rates for Australian graduates measured at four months after graduation have been on the decline since the global financial crisis".

"We also recognise that, as a result of the demand driven system, there is an historically high number of Australian graduates moving into what is the hardest graduate market, in more than 25 years," she added.

The figures back this up.

The university dropout rate is higher than ever, with recent federal government figures showing that students packing in their degrees has reached its highest levels in a decade.

At the same time, only 71 per cent of graduates were able to secure a job straight out of university, while almost 15 per cent were still unemployed four years after graduating.

In 1986, it took university graduates an average of one year to gain full-time employment. It now takes almost five years.

Clearly something's got to change.