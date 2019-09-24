There’s a scooter on that roof top!

NEW BUSINESS: Ron O'Grady is at the helm at Big Mikes Batteries and Mobility Scooters.

A PHOTO of a mobility scooter sitting on the roof of a north Rockhampton building landed on a crime watch page but there was nothing sinister about it.

“Everybody’s got bulls up there so I put a scooter up there,” Ron O’Grady said.

“We got a hold of them (crime watch page) and told them everything was okay with it.”

Ron is the part-owner of new business, Big Mikes Batteries and Mobility Scooters, which opened at 158 Musgrave Street this week.

Big Mikes has outlets in Townsville and Mackay and it was taking a stall at the Big Boys Toys Expo in Rockhampton earlier this year that convinced Ron and business partner Mike Adlard to open a store here.

“The feedback we got at that stall was just phenomenal,” Ron said.

“We had our scooters, batteries, battery chargers, lithium products for caravans and boats on show and there was a huge amount of interest in them, it was just unbelievable.

“So we looked around for a shop in Rocky, found one, and now we’re here.”

Ron said while he was still waiting for some stock to arrive there was a lot already available in store.

“Not only do we have mobility scooters and wheelchairs for people to buy, but we also service them and supply the batteries for them as well.

“We also have batteries for things like golf carts and we service those too.”

In recent times there has been a number of new businesses open in Rockhampton.

Last month, local businessmen Tom Bartlem and Tim Buchholz, already operating successful businesses respectively, branched out into something new starting cabinetmaking venture Kitchen Design CQ in north Rockhampton.

This month young fashionista Tash Cullen opened a new lifestyle boutique, H and Co Emporium, on Wandal Road and Mackay’s largest civil construction company, Vassallo Constructions, opened a new office in Denham Street, to name a few.

Last week Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll said the Central Queensland region was poised for “a decade of development ahead” on the back of major developments like Adani Mining and recently released data from a variety of sources had confirmed growth.

“With the number and size of the major projects across the region requiring substantial numbers of workers, growth in employment, housing and population is likely to continue for a decade or more,” Ms Carroll said.