There's no bull in this charity bush bash

2017 Variety Bash team The Hump Express members Lyn Coombe, Lex Stolk, Terry Gregson and Wendy Cole are ready to start this years event in Caloundra on Tuesday.

IN A move befitting the Beef Capital, Variety Bash rookies Wendy Cole and her team are ready to take off in their 1980s commodore sporting two extra passengers.

The Brahman bull statues are the perfect addition to the 1985 six cylinder VK Commodore, nicknamed The Hump Express.

The professional Brahman breeder, along with team mate Lyn Coombe, admits that she's a rookie, but none the less is overjoyed to be involved.

"If it doesn't have four legs and a heartbeat I know nothing about it, that's why we have Terry and Lex,” Wendy said.

Terry Gregson and Lex Stolk make up the rest of Wendy's team, and provide all the mechanical assistance for the long road ahead.

Rookies or not, The Hump Express has already raised over $120,000 for the charity, $58,800 of that coming straight from the bulls themselves in an online semen auction, a first for Variety Bash fundraising.

The 2017 'Surf & Turf' Variety Bash is a 10-day road-trip that will see over 100 wacky and colourful vehicles make a trip down Queensland to raise funds for the Variety children's charity.

The Hump Express is one of the many cars in this years Variety Bash. Allan Reinikka ROK280817abash2

Beginning in Caloundra and finishing in Airlie Beach, the drivers gathered in Rockhampton a day before the kick off for a special farewell event to show off their customized rides.

The Criterion Hotel played host to the collection of colourful cars, all in the name of a good cause.

"It's always been on my bucket list to go on a bash,” Wendy said.

"And there's no better way than to raise money for a charity at the same time and we're so thankful that we could directly support South Rocky Special School, Downs Syndrome children, and so many other worthwhile causes.”

Wendy and her team are in good company, joining the likes of Leigh Turnbull, publican of the Criterion Hotel and well known charity supporter.

This year Leigh seeks to push the amount of money raised from $850,000 to an astounding $1 million, a fitting retirement goal.

The Variety Bash has raised over $250 million Australia wide, and $20 million in Queensland since its inception in 1989, and has helped over 14,000 Queensland kids.