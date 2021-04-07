Menu
Peter Anthony Holdsworth pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 7 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO
‘There’s no excuse’: Man busted driving with expired licence

Aden Stokes
7th Apr 2021 6:00 PM
A man has told a Rockhampton magistrate “there was no excuse” for driving with an expired licence.

Peter Anthony Holdsworth pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to the single unlicensed driving charge.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Holdsworth was intercepted on High Street, Berserker, at 7am on February 24 after he was flagged as having an expired driver’s licence.

Sergeant Ongheen said Holdsworth’s licence had been expired since April 14, 2018.

He said Holdsworth told police he was aware his licence was expired and would be getting it renewed as soon as possible.

Holdsworth addressed Magistrate Cameron Press and said “there was no excuse” for driving that day without a licence.

“I shouldn’t have been behind the wheel,” he said.

“I had gotten back from South Australia and my licence there had run out a few days prior.

“I hadn’t had my driver’s licence in Queensland for years.

“At the end of the day there was no reason for me being behind the wheel and I don’t have any other excuse than that.”

Holdsworth was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for two months with a traffic conviction recorded.

