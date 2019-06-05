Menu
Florence Munster will be cheering on her grandson Cameron Munster as he represents Queensland in the State of Origin tonight
There's no prouder Munster in Rocky than Cameron's Nan

Steph Allen
5th Jun 2019 5:50 AM
DRESSED in her best Maroons' gear and waving the cane toad flag, Cameron Munster's doting grandmother Florence was keen to see the Rockhampton legend do the town proud tonight.

Fun-loving, cheeky and with a love for sport in his blood, Cameron was born to play high level footy.

"I've been following his journey since he began playing for the Capras. I was in the background cheering him on,” Florence said at her Berserker home yesterday morning.

"I'm very proud of Cameron and I hope they win tonight.

"I'm looking forward to watching the game.

"I hope he has a good year. I'm looking forward to him having a good year.”

Cameron Munster of the Queensland Maroons receives a pass during State of Origin Game 3 between the Queensland Maroons and the NSW Blues, at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Florence and her partner Stan will be watching the game at a local sports club while the rest of the family flies down to Brisbane to cheer Cameron on from the sidelines.

"He's grown up. He's always been a happy-go-lucky kid. He's always really happy and having fun,” Florence said.

"He and his sister were always really energetic, always kicking a football and jumping around. All my grandkids were sports-minded.

"Cameron always wanted to play NRL and always had that determination of playing sport.”

After playing various sports all his life, including cricket, soccer and touch football, Florence said Cameron made the decision between cricket and rugby league.

"I hope they do take it back from the Blues,” she said.

Cameron's Uncle Tim said even as a boy, he always had a ball in his hand.

"If they play as a team, they can do anything,” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

