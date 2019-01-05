Winner caught on video: Betta's $25K camper draw

Catrina Trail of Guardian Campers, prize winner Shennae Rann and Chris Thomasson of Thommo's Betta Home Living

More than a thousand people turned out on Yaamba Rd this afternoon for the chance to win a $23,000 campervan complete with $3,000 worth of accessories.

It was the culmination of a six-week, "latest and biggest raffle" run by Thomo's Betta Home Living.

Truck driver wins $23K camper: 24-year-old truck driver Shennae Rann from Glenlee won the camper trailer at Betta Electrical and Guardian Campers' prize draw Saturday January 5

Owner Gary Thomasson was visibly excited as was the steady stream of people who started gathering in the car park after midday.

Catrina Trail from the family company Guardian Campers and RV Centre which donated the prize was on hand to give away goodies to those waiting.

Catrina Trail from Guardian Campers with 7-year-old Henry Oliver from Mt Morgan at the camper draw Jann Houley

The crowd were on tenterhooks as emcee Brad Villiers selected people from the audience to pull ten names from the barrel.

Ten contestants lined up behind the golden tickets of their choice and on the count of three, tore them open to discover whether they were one of nine to win a $100 hamper or the big prize.

Gary Thomasson, emcee Brad Villiers and Chris Thomasson can hardly contain their excitement Jann Houley

It took a moment for 24-year-old Shennae Rann to realise what she was holding in her hands.

"I'm shaking," she said to Betta's manager Chris Thomasson as he stepped forward to congratulate her.

"I'm ecstatic."

Joel McLeod, Lee Bob, Ashley McCarthy and Kyle Russell kept the crowd fed and raised money for North Chargers reserve grade Jann Houley

Ms Rann's mother was also elated as Shennae explained how she bought a Dyson vaccum last year which put her into the draw.

A truck driver at the mines, originally from Capella, Ms Rann says the camper's a present for her boyfriend Brock McDonald.

"He's watching this on Bettas' live facebook feed so he probably knows about it already," she said.

"He'll be stoked."