There’s something fishy about this thief

A man who stole a kilogram of prawns, plus fish along with two televisions from two separate locations and assaulted a security guard was suffering a downward mental health spiral.

Graham Keith Fisher, 38, pleaded guilty on January 4 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to multiple stealing charges on dishonesty offence and a common assault offence.

The court heard Fisher first stole a padlock from Key Cut Services on February 13 with the other offences committed later.

He had been sentenced for theft and drugs matters two weeks prior to the padlock theft.

Police prosecutor Sargeant Shaun Janes said many punches were thrown at the security guard, but there were no injuries.

He said Fisher stole two televisions, worth $249 and $149, from the Allenstown and Rockhampton City Australia Post shops.

Sgt Janes said one of the televisions was traded for $60 cash at King Cash Exchange.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said her client had long-term mental health issues and his mental health spiralled out of control after the breakdown of a relationship 10 years ago which left him unable to see his children as often as he would like.

She said Fisher had been working casually at a butchery and his goal was to get full-time work so he could buy a car to visit his children more often.

Fisher was ordered to pay $554.45 in restitution and put on a 12 months probation.

Convictions were recorded.