Whale season 2018 - photos captured from QuickCat II of Hervey Bay Whale Watch.
Radim Klimes
Travel

There's still time to book a whale tour

Annie Perets
by
11th Oct 2018 6:49 PM

THERE'S just a few weeks left of the whale season but the gentle giants are committed to putting on a spectacular show until the very end. 


Whale season 2018 - photos captured from QuickCat II of Hervey Bay Whale Watch. Radim Klimes

  Quickcat II skipper Sam Peaker told the Chronicle whale sightings were still strong and the tail end of the season had its perks.

"We are now getting a lot more mothers and calves, and bigger males," Mr Peaker said.

"With school holidays over, we are now getting tourists coming on tours and they are coming here from everywhere worldwide."


Whale season 2018 - photos captured from QuickCat II of Hervey Bay Whale Watch. Radim Klimes

Mr Peaker said this year's highlights included seeing whales swimming with their mouths open, visits from different whale species and memorable displays by dolphins.  

Fraser Coast Chronicle

