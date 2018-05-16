Menu
Emergency services were kept busy last night
Community

These are the accidents that happened overnight in CQ

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
16th May 2018 7:41 AM

IT WAS a busy night for Emergency services in the region with a car rollover, a gas leak and motorcycle accident taking place over night.

Clermont

There was a single vehicle rollover in Clermont at 1.09am this morning on the Gregory Developmental Rd.

The patient was transported to Clermont Hospital in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.

Charters Towers

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended a scene of a gas leak on Gill St last night at 9.53pm.

Paramedics also attended the scene and remained on standby however no patients required assessment or treatment.

Mackay

In North Mackay two patients were transported to Mackay Hospital following a vehicle and motorcycle incident on Grendon St and Palmer St.

The incident which happened at 11.13pm left one of the patients with a shoulder injury.

Both patients were transported in a stable condition.

