Weird baby name predictions for 2019

While the names Ava and Oliver have topped the baby name leaderboard in 2018, it seems parents are set to get a lot more creative next year.

Taking into account the way modern culture influences excited mums and dads, parenting site BabyCenter has made some educated predictions about the names we'll see in 2019.

And it seems the future is very contemporary.

Gone are the '90s throwbacks we've been enjoying a surge of in Australia recently, such as Sophia and Leo, which both ranked in the top 10 for girls and boys in 2018.

Instead we're likely to take inspiration from our favourite sports brands, like Van and Chuck.

Other popular sneaker brands that could work as baby names include Brooks, Diadora, Fila, and Puma, the site said.

But that's not all, Adidas and Nike footwear lines Stan, Smith, Jordan and Monarch are also inspiring prospective parents.

Inspiration is also coming from royalty, and the announcement of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bundle of joy is certain to affect trends too.

There are bound to be a bunch of kids sharing the royal baby’s name after it’s born around April next year. Picture: Getty Images

It's also thought the marriage of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank will cause a spike in the use of their names among new bubs - if you can pronounce Eugenie the right way, of course.

But it's not just the royals who are making waves in the naming department, with A-list stars still remaining a firm favourite for inspiration among new parents.

Proud parents Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their second child, Miles, earlier this year which has been rising in popularity ever since - as have both of their names.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed son Miles in May and BabyCenter think his name, as well as both of theirs, will see a surge in popularity as a result. Picture: Instagram/ChrissyTeigen

Other high-profile couples who may leave their mark on the leaderboard include Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who married in secret, and Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who sadly ended their engagement.

Finally BabyCenter is foreseeing an even bigger rise in gender neutral names, such as Max, Drew and Stevie.

Aussie favourites Lindsey and Kelsey are also likely to be revived in 2019.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au