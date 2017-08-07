These are the young Marines missing off the Cap Coast

A supplied image obtained Sunday, August 6, 2017 of recovery efforts for three US marines involved in the Aug. 5 MV-22 Osprey mishap off the east coast of Australia. The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps suspended search and rescue operations and have now shifted to recovery efforts. (AAP Image/III MEF Marines, MC2 Sarah Villegas) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

TRIBUTES are flowing as the names of the three US Marines feared dead off the Capricorn Coast following Saturday afternoon's horror MV-22 Osprey crash begin to emerge.

Two of those Marines still missing have been named as Lt. Benjamin Robert Cross and Corporal Nathan Ordway.

Corporal Nathan Ordway

Corporal Ordway, a young man from Wichita, Kansas, was the first to be identified as missing after his sister posted on the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit's Facebook page.

"Please pray for my brother,” Taylor Ordway said.

"We ask that you pray and send love my brother's way.”

A family friend, Heidi Peltzer, asked friends to "please pray for his life, his safety, and comfort for the family”.

Since Cpl Ordway was identified, social media has been flooded with tributes messages with many people asking the community to keep the Ordway family in their thoughts and prayers.

Lt. Benjamin Robert Cross

Lt. Cross, a 26-year-old aviator in the Marines from Maine, has also been identified as one of those missing after the crash.

He was identified by his older brother, Ryan Cross, in an interview with a US based CBS reporter.

"It's something that you hope that you never have to experience. Every military family knows in the back of their mind there's always a possibility. You open it will never happen to you,” Mr Cross told CBS.

"Luckily, we have a great support network of family and friends. The community has been amazing just the outpouring of support we received from everyone. Everyone immediately asked what can they do to help.”

Mr Cross went to to describe his missing brother as having the "highest moral character” and as someone who was "devoted” to his Marine Corps position. He said Lt. Cross' dream was to be a pilot in the military.

"It probably sounds cliché, but you know, words really can't describe my little brother,” Mr Cross said.

"He's the type of person that everybody, the type of friend everybody wishes they had had the type of person everybody wishes they knew.

"The highest moral character - just the most caring, compassionate, empathetic individual I've ever met. He would do anything for anybody that needed it, so selfless.

"My brother, all through high school knew he wanted to be a pilot in the military ... it had been his dream.

"He's always been interested in all things aerial, aeronautical - loved roller coasters and all things math or science so it was kind of a natural fit for him.”

While the third missing Marine has not been identified, posts circulating social media indicate he is a young man from the La Puente, California area.

A message on social media from a man close to the family of one of the missing Marines said "To all my Marine brothers and sisters and fellow service members here in the La Puente area, it is with a heavy heart I say that one of these fallen brothers is a local boy. I have spoke to his aunt and I will be posting more info as I get It, until then let's keep his family in our thoughts and prayers”.

A recovery mission is ongoing off the Capricorn Coast near Shoalwater Bay today.