These Rocky burgers will be the pork of the town

THIS SUNDAY: Penny Olive and Karlee Dagan from the Yaamba Road Puma service station with their pulled pork "Big Feed Burger" in the National Burger Day competition.

THE call has been put out to burger fans far and wide, bragging rights are at stake as the Big Feed Burger makes a brief appearance in Rockhampton this Sunday.

From midnight till 11.59pm on August 27, Puma Tourist Truck Stop on Yaamba road will compete in the National Burger Day competition against other Puma stores across the country.

Store manager Donna Ketu, 50, who has been running the store since the start of the year and expects to make hundreds of the one off precision pork burgers that she and her staff helped to design.

Rocky's Big Feed Burger: The Puma Service Station on Yaamba Road is competing in the National Burger Day competition on Sunday and hopes to take out the title with their pulled pork "Big Feed Burger".

"We just thought of it, it's just something we haven't got on our menu and thought it would go well,” Ms Ketu said.

She said their Big Feed Burger was made with freshly baked pulled pork, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, plum sauce and gravy on a Turkish roll.

"It's quite a bit bigger than your average sized burger ... they taste very good.”

She said the discerning burger connoisseur would enjoy the Turkish roll, the sweetness of the plum sauce and the crunch of the coleslaw.

FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY: The Big Feed Burger from Puma Tourist Truck stop, Yaamba Road Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK240817cburger2

The gift vouchers will be awarded to the winner of the national competition which would be decided by who sells the most unique burger creations, who has the best recipe and who has the best counter display.

"I would like everyone in Rocky to come down and support us, it's nation-wide against some pretty foreign meats,” Ms Ketu said.

Two of the more unusual Northern Territory burgers Rockhampton will be competing against will feature barramundi fillets and lean water buffalo patties.

Ms Ketu said she wasn't focused solely on winning the competition.

"For me it's to get my team involved and bonding because I've got new staff members and they're pretty enthusiastic,” she said.

Staff member Paula Allen, who has worked for Puma for the past four years, was so enthusiastic that she planned to come in on Sunday to build Big Feed Burgers on her day off.

"I'm just coming in volunteering to help, I'm going to be out the back preparing,” Ms Allen said.

"I am excited, just to get a bit of pride in the place, a bit of community spirit.

"Let's do it, let's beat the other states, we can do it.”

Don't miss out on trying a Big Feed Burger this Sunday for only $9.95.