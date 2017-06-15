Top 10 things to do at the Rocky Show

GET CHOPPING: Jamie Head Mitch Argent are currently holding the top two spots in the Queensland comp.

MITCH Argent and Jamie Head both had an axe in their hands before they could walk.

As kids they would go around at shows, hacking up all the chopped blocks.

Now the woodchoppers are fighting it out for overall Queensland woodchop champion at the end of the year.

Mitch has the lead on Jamie by 15 points, with their latest stop the Rockhampton Agricultural Show.

"We came up to the Rocky Show, there's a 13-inch Queensland underhand championship so we're both here to try and win that," Mitch from Blackbutt said.

"Basically it's a 13-inch log and you stand on top of it and chop it in half as quick as you can."

For both, chopping runs in the family with both men getting into the woodchop competition scene through their parents.

"It's a family thing, my old man used to chop and I think Jim's a second or third generation and he's got kids chopping as well," Mitch said.

Jamie, who made the trip from Burpengary, works in construction when he's not in the woodchop arena. He said the best part about the sport was the mates and competitive edge.

"It's just a good competition, there's plenty of good mates in it, although we're up against each other all the time we're still best of friends and you know it's a good family-orientated sport," he said.

"The hardest part of the sport is putting up with Jim," Mitch said with a laugh.

Throughout the year the pair said there was about 26 Queensland titles, including different events and log sizes.

"The aim of the game is to win them and get as many points out of each event as you can to become the overall champion at the end of the year," Jamie said.

As for training to cut through the mammoth logs, they said the show circuit pretty much kept them at the top of their game.

In the off season they are in the gym training, but come competition season they are chopping nearly every weekend.

Before coming to Rockhampton the two made a stop at the Emerald Show.

Mitch, who is a chippy when he isn't swinging an axe, said their next stop Was Nambour.

"There will be two days chopping there," he said.