PREDATORS: A goanna caught on a sensor camera eating a loggerhead turtle egg at Wreck Rock beach, south of Agnes Waters.
Pets & Animals

These two projects are protecting our turtle populations

5th Apr 2019 11:00 AM | Updated: 1:10 PM
FUNDS from the Reef Trust Partnership is propelling two projects aimed at protecting the region's turtle populations.

The Wreck Rock Turtle Monitoring Project run by Turtle Care Volunteers Queensland is aimed at increasing hatching numbers at Wreck Rock Beach.

Volunteers will monitor population information provided to land managers and create response strategies to lessen the impact of threats such as climate and predation.

Project Team Turtle CQ delivered by Fitzroy Basin Association will be carried out along the Capricorn and Curtis coasts and is aimed at encouraging more community volunteers to help collect data on nesting marine turtles along the coasts.

Project data will be used to inform a behaviour change campaign which will help create further on-ground action to protect nesting beaches.

These projects, supported by the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, are two of 25 sharing $1.4million in funds.

