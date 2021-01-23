‘They could do it again’: Murder victim's dad speaks out

Toyah Cordingley’s grieving dad Troy fears the person who murdered his daughter could strike again and has called for people step up the fight for justice.

Toyah Cordingley’s grieving dad Troy fears the person who murdered his daughter could strike again and has called for people step up the fight for justice.

TOYAH Cordingley's grieving father Troy fears the person who murdered his daughter could strike again and has called on the Far North community to step up its fight for justice.

Pharmacy worker and animal welfare volunteer Toyah Cordingley, 24, took her dog for a walk on Wangetti Beach around 4pm on Sunday, October 21, and never returned.

Her father Troy Cordingley found his daughter's remains at dawn the following morning, about 800m from her car, after searching through the night with other family members.

Mr Cordingley has grieved privately, but has now spoken out to urge the Far North community to keep the crime in the spotlight so the murderer is brought to justice.

Toyah Cordingley, who was murdered at Wangetti Beach on October 21, 2018. Picture: Facebook.

Mr Cordingley did not identify the person he believes to be responsible for the crime.

Two years on the police investigation continues.

Police have identified one person of interest to the investigation as Innisfail resident Rajwinder Singh.

Mr Singh flew to India shortly after the body was found. Police have not issued an arrest warrant to bring Singh back to Australia.

Many events to remember and celebrate Toyah have been held at Wangetti.

But Mr Cordingley - who Toyah lovingly called "Daddio" - has avoided the spotlight, wrapped up in pervasive grief.

"This person could be doing this again, or thinking about it," Mr Cordingley stated.

"The sooner he is put behind bars, the safer the world will be.

"The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they do turn," he said.

The murder of Toyah Cordingley, 24, in October 2018 sparked a widespread community outcry. Picture: Facebook.

"Until the day this monster is caught, I can only humbly ask everyone to keep up the fight, contact your local member, tell them this needs to be resolved.

"Action must continue until justice is seen to be done."

Mr Cordingley said ongoing community support helped sustain him - but he has no desire to revisit the scene of the horrific crime.

"The last time I was at Wangetti Beach, I discovered the body of my only child Toyah," he said.

"You can understand my reluctance to return there.

"On that day, I was determined not to leave until I found her.

"I believe it is like that now with the community, a determination to not let this go until justice is served," Mr Cordingley said.

A memorial to Toyah Cordingley was unveiled at Wangetti Beach to mark one year since the 24 year old Cairns woman was murdered. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"I am greatly heartened by the reaction of the entire community to this horrible crime.

"I sometimes stand in awe of the wonderful and beautiful things that people and groups have done to keep Toyah's name alive until someone is held accountable," he said.

"I would like to thank, from the bottom of my heart and most sincerely, everyone who has tried to make our suffering a little more bearable."

bronwyn.farr@news.com.au

Originally published as 'They could do it again': Toyah's father speaks out